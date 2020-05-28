High water has led to the closure of access sites on the Elkhorn River used for boating and tubing.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District closed the Elkhorn Crossing, West Maple Road and Graske Crossing access sites. For safety purposes, the NRD closes the sites when the river reaches 5 feet or higher. The Elkhorn was running at about 5.62 feet Thursday afternoon.
The NRD will announce when they are reopened. To check river levels, visit the National Weather Service site.
