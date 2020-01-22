...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
TRACE AMOUNTS TO HALF AN INCH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT AFTERNOON COMMUTERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Amir Begovic walks his dog Garo in a fresh coating of snow in 2019.
It's January, so ice, snow and cold are facts of life for Omaha residents, both human and otherwise.
But if your dog can't handle being cooped up inside, consider these tips from the Nebraska Humane Society to keep them safe and comfortable in winter weather.
Wipe paws — on dogs and cats — when they come inside. Ice melt can irritate paws, especially if they already are roughed up or chafed from wintry weather, said Pam Wiese, a Nebraska Humane Society spokeswoman. Pets can get upset stomachs if they lick ice melt or salt off their paws.
Consider bundling up dogs in winter gear such as coats, sweaters or booties.
Booties can protect paws from cold, ice buildup and salt. But they can take some getting used to. Be patient while your dog learns to walk in the paw protectors.
Ice and snow can build up in between paw pads during walks. Clean off paws or hold the paw in your warm hand to help melt the snow or ice.
Watch for frostbite. Ears, paws and tails are susceptible.
Pets can get hypothermia, too. Symptoms include weakness, shivering and trouble breathing.
Don't let cats roam in cold, winter weather. Scents and familiar landmarks can be masked under snow and ice, making it tricky for cats to find their way home.
If you park outside, bang on the hood and make some noise in case critters sought refuge near the warm engine.
