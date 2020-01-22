dog walk snow

Amir Begovic walks his dog Garo in a fresh coating of snow in 2019.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

It's January, so ice, snow and cold are facts of life for Omaha residents, both human and otherwise.

But if your dog can't handle being cooped up inside, consider these tips from the Nebraska Humane Society to keep them safe and comfortable in winter weather.

  • Wipe paws — on dogs and cats — when they come inside. Ice melt can irritate paws, especially if they already are roughed up or chafed from wintry weather, said Pam Wiese, a Nebraska Humane Society spokeswoman. Pets can get upset stomachs if they lick ice melt or salt off their paws.
  • Consider bundling up dogs in winter gear such as coats, sweaters or booties.
  • Booties can protect paws from cold, ice buildup and salt. But they can take some getting used to. Be patient while your dog learns to walk in the paw protectors.
  • Ice and snow can build up in between paw pads during walks. Clean off paws or hold the paw in your warm hand to help melt the snow or ice. 
  • Watch for frostbite. Ears, paws and tails are susceptible. 
  • Pets can get hypothermia, too. Symptoms include weakness, shivering and trouble breathing.
  • Don't let cats roam in cold, winter weather. Scents and familiar landmarks can be masked under snow and ice, making it tricky for cats to find their way home.
  • If you park outside, bang on the hood and make some noise in case critters sought refuge near the warm engine.
  • If it's too cold to play outside — for you or your pooch — consider mental exercise, teaching new tricks or taking a class.

The best dog breeds to train as running buddies

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription