For the first time since the coronavirus shuttered the Henry Doorly Zoo in mid-March, indoor exhibits are reopening.

The Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium and Desert Dome open to the public Wednesday.

"Beginning to open indoor exhibits is a day we have been looking forward to," Dennis Pate, president and CEO of the zoo, said in a statement. Additional reopenings will be one step at a time, he said.

The zoo reopened its outdoor exhibits on June 1. Not yet open to the public are the Lied Jungle and the Kingdoms of the Night.

Indoor exhibits will be limited to 50 percent of capacity and visitors must wear masks to protect the animals. Children under age 5 and those with health issues will be exempt from the mask requirement.

Visitors still must reserve a time slot for their visit, and that can be done on the zoo's website.

