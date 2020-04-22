Dr. Edward Louis would normally be on an island in the Indian Ocean, maybe building a tree house or laying out plans for a tree seedling nursery.

There are hundreds of tasks involved in heading the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership, a nonprofit that has worked in collaboration with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium for the past 21 years.

Instead, Louis is in Omaha, working from home and taking leisurely walks with his wife, Susie, a lifestyle shared by millions of other Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only Louis, from long distance, just this week helped direct the capture of poachers who were trying to cut down some of the forest in the African country where he works.

That's exactly the opposite of Louis' mission with the biodiversity partnership, one of many wildlife projects worldwide financed by memberships to the zoo.

"Before the pandemic, we planted around 70,000 trees a month,'' he said. "That's tremendous. That's unbelievable how fast.''

Since his arrival more than 20 years ago, he and a group of local men and women have planted 3 million trees. That provides locals with an income.

For his efforts, Louis has been honored as an environmental hero by the organization One Tree Planted, which is focused on global reforestation. Last year, he was named conservationist of the year by the John Muir Association and was given the J. Sterling Morton Award from the Arbor Day Foundation in Nebraska.

Louis spends as many as eight months of the year working to re-establish the forests in Madagascar, creating habitat and wildlife corridors for  critically endangered animals there, especially lemurs.

"I fell in love with the place,'' he says.

Ecotourism is part of the effort, hence the tree houses for guests. So is educating young Malagasy graduate students and others from around the world. 

He's also director of the nine-person conservation genetics laboratory at the zoo. At least now there are cell phones to connect him with his Omaha staff. During his early years, he communicated by satellite telephone or dial-up internet connections, always eight hours ahead of Omaha.

Although slowed, Louis said Madagascar is one of the few places still able to keep up with its reforestation efforts despite the virus. It's crucial, he said, because too many other organizations are seeing their efforts destroyed by lack of funding during the pandemic, leaving forest and animals more vulnerable.

The 60-year-old is determined to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, which in the last five years has meant the planting of 20,000 trees in that one day alone. This Friday, because of social distancing, he expects to get about 7,000 trees in the ground.

The Arbor Day Foundation financially supports the tree planting. The zoo pays his salary and supports the infrastructure and staff at four sites in Madagascar.

"It’s pretty amazing that two organizations here in Nebraska, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Arbor Day Foundation, are making substantial contributions to reforestation in Madagascar,'' he said.

Louis left the country in March, one of the last flights out. He had already bought all the soap he could find and had put his staff and Conservation Fusion's team, which is led by his wife, to work sewing masks to help protect themselves from the virus — difficult on the densely populated island where social distancing is almost impossible. Thus, his return this month was put on hold.

The same with Susie, who travels often to Madagascar to direct the conservation education programs there. That has given the two of them the most time together they've had since their two-week honeymoon in 2011.

"We've enjoyed it,'' Louis said, "but it is still has been a challenge.''

