One person suffered minor injuries after crashing a small helicopter Saturday afternoon at Millard Airport.
Authorities responded to the scene about 2 p.m.
#OFD responded to a report of a helicopter crash at the Millard Airport earlier today.— OFD Firefighter J.Wendt (@OFDFFWendt) December 7, 2019
This (the pic) is what they found.
This is all I know or am allowed to say, so don’t ask me a lot of questions. 🙂#OmahaFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/nbHkcT6Z3I
The pilot was the only person in the helicopter when it crashed and was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
