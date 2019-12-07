One person suffered minor injuries after crashing a small helicopter Saturday afternoon at Millard Airport.

Authorities responded to the scene about 2 p.m.

The pilot was the only person in the helicopter when it crashed and was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

