Health officials in Nebraska are investigating bagged salad as the possible cause of a food poisoning outbreak.

The majority of the 17 people who have been diagnosed with the illness in Nebraska reported purchasing and eating prepackaged salads, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A joint investigation with the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and regional state and local partners found that the multi-state outbreak is likely caused by store brand garden salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots purchased at ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores, according to the CDC.

On Saturday, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores recalled their store brand bagged salads with the “Garden Salads” label. On Monday, ALDI recalled 12-ounce bagged “Little Salad Bar Garden Salad.”

The salads are suspected of being contaminated by a rare parasite called Cyclospora.

“It’s important for consumers to check their homes for any of these recalled salads. Throw away remaining salad, even if some of it has been eaten and no one has gotten sick,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, state epidemiologist for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Symptoms of Cyclospora include diarrhea that can last weeks to months, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, intestinal gas, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and low-grade fever.

People experiencing symptoms should see a physician for diagnosis and treatment, health officials say.

