Keith Backsen, who has headed the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau for five years, has resigned, effective July 3.
A statement from Mayor Jean Stothert's office announcing Backsen's resignation praised his work and said he is leaving for personal reasons.
"Keith and his team have elevated Omaha's reputation as a popular destination for visitors," Stothert said. "I thank him and wish him well."
Tourism is a major part of Omaha's economy, bringing in $1.3 billion a year, and has grown each of the five years Backsen has been in Omaha, the statement said.
Backsen created the Destination Marketing Corporation, which allowed Omaha to more competitively bid for national conventions and events, the statement said. And he worked with the city to develop guidelines for hotel development in the downtown convention district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.