Keith Backsen

Keith Backsen, executive director of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau, has resigned effective July 3.

 KEVIN COLE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Keith Backsen, who has headed the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau for five years, has resigned, effective July 3.

A statement from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office announcing Backsen’s resignation praised his work and said he is leaving for personal reasons.

“Keith and his team have elevated Omaha’s reputation as a popular destination for visitors,” Stothert said. “I thank him and wish him well.”

Tourism is a major part of Omaha’s economy, bringing in $1.3 billion a year, and has grown each of the five years Backsen has been in Omaha, the statement said.

Backsen created the Destination Marketing Corporation, which allowed Omaha to more competitively bid for national conventions and events, the statement said. And he worked with the city to develop guidelines for hotel development in the downtown convention district.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email