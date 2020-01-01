Robert McGinnis never took for granted how hard it can be for people to get by.

So he focused his energy on helping others through his jobs with local labor unions, helping to launch the Omaha Food Bank and Josie Harper Hospice House, and in retirement, as a volunteer, said his daughter Chris Jackson.

The 85-year-old Omahan died Dec. 21.

McGinnis’ working life started at age 14, in the pens at the Omaha Stockyards. He would spend 30 years at the Stockyards, rising to various leadership positions in local labor organizations, Jackson said. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 106 and served on the executive board of what became the Omaha Federation of Labor.

“He was 100% Irish,” his daughter said of his affinity for labor unions. “He was just very supportive of the working class. He was a hard worker himself; he was always working a couple of jobs.”

In 1980, McGinnis became employed by the United Way of the Midlands as the agency’s labor liaison. During that time, he also tapped his labor connections and collaborated with others in raising money and construction assistance for the Omaha Food Bank, now known as the Food Bank for the Heartland.

“His motivation for the Food Bank was that he felt there was a lot of food waste, and it could go to good purpose,” Jackson said.

After retiring from United Way and labor activities, he focused on volunteerism, especially at the Hospice House, with the Visiting Nurses Association, and making sure people had enough to eat.

Every week for more than 20 years, he climbed into his pickup truck and collected food donations from Conagra to deliver to the Hospice House. He also picked up food from the Siena Francis House to deliver to needy families.

He had seven refrigerators and freezers at his home to store food donations, his daughter said. McGinnis was delivering food until the year before he died, she said.

He also helped around the Hospice House.

Gary George, executive director of the Hospice House, said McGinnis had an eye for tasks that needed to be done. He built small fences to enhance the beauty of the gardens at the Hospice House, remedied a bumpy entrance for visitors and clients in wheelchairs by building a small ramp, and helped raise money for a freezer that remains in use today.

“He seemed to really relish the opportunities he had to serve others around him and to help feed people,” George said. “He recognized and related to people who were struggling and was very often willing to be the one to help overcome those struggles.”

In addition to daughter Chris, McGinnis is survived by four other children, Robert McGinnis Jr., Teresa Scott, Jeanne Slattery and Marianne Sorensen; his sister, Betty Black; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

An open house memorial will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Arbor Society, 2819 S. 125th Ave., in the Westwood Plaza.

