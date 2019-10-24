Have no fear. There's no snow in the forecast for Halloween night. 

The National Weather Service predicts a sunny day Thursday with a high near 44 degrees. 

The temperature should be around 41 degrees before sunset, at the start of trick-or-treat time, and start cooling to 38 degrees as the sun sets about 6 p.m., said Van DeWald, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Saturday will see a high near 60 and an evening with a low near 39.

Cooler weather is expected to roll into the metro area at the start of next week. Monday will have a high near 43 with a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. 

Omaha could see a chance for snow before 1 p.m. Tuesday, but DeWald said a dry Thursday is expected.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription