Zombie Night
5 p.m. Thursday at The Monster Club, 1217 Howard St.
Come dressed as a zombie for a discount at the monster-themed bar.
Halloween Bar Crawl
4 p.m. Saturday at Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St.
The crawl starts at the Dubliner and continues at other Old Market bars. Tickets, $20 to $30, come with two free drinks.
Masquerade at the Castle
7 p.m. Saturday at Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St.
A masquerade ball with tarot card readings, music and a cash bar. Tickets are $75.
Brews & Boos
6 p.m. Saturday at Kros Strain Brewing Company, 10411 Portal Road, Suite 102, La Vista
The brewery will host a costume contest and have The Cheese Life food truck on-site.
Halloween Movie Trivia
11 a.m. Sunday at Crescent Moon Alehouse, 3578 Farnam St.
Recover from your Halloween party with brunch and a trivia contest.
Horror Movie Trivia
8 p.m. Monday at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St.
This session of pub trivia is all about monsters, slashers and horror. Teams will compete with categories from silent films all the way to the modern era.
A Night at the Forbidden Forest
6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. North
The Harry Potter-themed event features a horcrux hunt, trivia, a costume contest and themed food and drinks. Tickets are $25 to $35.
Superhero vs. Villain Costume Party
6 p.m. Saturday at Jerzes, 501 Olson Drive, Papillion
Dress up as your favorite character for a chance to win cash and prizes, with drawings every half-hour. You’ll also get a free drink.
