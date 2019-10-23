Davis

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis has been with the department for 46 years.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

When a child is reported missing in Sarpy County, Sheriff Jeff Davis’ mind often jumps to the brutal 1983 murders of two boys in Bellevue.

Davis was a young deputy that autumn 36 years ago when 13-year-old Danny Joe Eberle was abducted and killed by an Offutt airman. A few months later, the same man would kill 12-year-old Christopher Walden.

Working the case, Davis said, was an eye-opening experience, one that motivates him to return missing children to their homes as quickly as possible, though most missing children are found not to be in danger.

“When we have a missing child that’s about that age, you want me looking for that kid because I know what can happen,” Davis told The World-Herald this week.

For his dedication, motivation and experience leading the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Davis was inducted into the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association Hall of Fame this month at a ceremony in Kearney. On Thursday, he celebrates 46 years with the department.

Davis said he was honored by the recognition, but he attributes much of the Sheriff’s Office’s success to the employees he leads.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Davis spoke about a few of the efforts he has led to make the county a safer place.

In 2013, to prepare for the threat of school shootings, Davis invited the parent of a Colorado girl killed in such a shooting to speak at Ralston Arena. The girl’s parents lead a foundation that studied more than 100 school shootings after Columbine and developed best practices for students, teachers and emergency responders.

As a result of the presentation, Davis formed a group of leaders from every police department and school district in the county, who then adopted a standard training process.

“Now students know what to do; they know what to expect from law enforcement,” Davis said. “The teachers know what to expect, and law enforcement and firemen train together, so I think that’s a pretty big accomplishment here in the county.”

Davis also is proud of Project Lifesaver, which provides specialized tracking bracelets to people who are at risk of walking away from their loved ones, like autistic children or elderly adults with Alzheimer’s disease.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and nearby police departments regularly train in the event that someone needs to be found. The $300 cost of the bracelets is covered by donations.

“Their goal is to go out and find you in less than 30 minutes, and they’re good at it,” Davis said.

Davis was a volunteer firefighter in Bellevue when he began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Office. After transitioning to working as a deputy, he bounced around to various roles, at times working in the jail, on the road patrol and as an investigator.

He eventually moved up the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain before he was named chief deputy to then-Sheriff Pat Thomas, who retired in 2005.

Davis was born and raised in Bellevue. He graduated from Gross Catholic High School in 1972.

After four decades in uniform, Davis said he sometimes fields questions about his eventual retirement. He said he loves his job and has no immediate plans to leave.

Someday, Davis hopes to lead an effort to build a memorial to victims of crime — including Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden — in the Sarpy County Courthouse.

“Everyone should know that those two kids, as well as all victims of crime — they’re part of history,” Davis said. “We need to remember that ... and to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

