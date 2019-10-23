Gretna will have a new leader in 2020 — after two terms in office, Mayor Jim Timmerman says he won't seek reelection.
Timmerman told The World-Herald on Wednesday that he won’t run for a third term, citing a desire to spend more time with his family as he prepares to retire in a few years.
Timmerman said he often devotes 30 to 40 hours a week to his role as mayor in addition to his full-time job at TD Ameritrade. While he said it has "been humbling" to lead the city, those hours have meant spending less time with his wife, Brenda, their five children and 11 grandchildren; No. 12 arrives in November.
“I love serving the City of Gretna, but I also love and enjoy my family,” Timmerman, 63, said in a phone call.
Timmerman said he told city staff of his decision Tuesday. He emailed members of the city council and Sarpy County’s other mayors Wednesday morning to tell them the same.
The mayor said he’s proud of the city's growth and development under his leadership. He pointed to 2,500 acres of land south of the city that are “shovel-ready” for development and the success of the Nebraska Crossing Outlets as examples of that growth.
Plans for the mall, Timmerman said, didn’t gain traction until he took office. After four or five months of meeting with stakeholders, the project took off.
“You can see that’s the pride of Gretna,” he said of the outlet mall, which recently celebrated a fourth expansion.
Other projects Timmerman named as points of pride include the construction of a Public Works facility that didn’t use bonding debt as a funding source; plans for downtown redevelopment; and plans for a massive park called Fields at Gretna that leaders expect to be a signature attraction in the city.
Timmerman served on the Gretna City Council from 2000 to 2004. He successfully ran for mayor in 2012 and won reelection four years later, when he ran unopposed.
Timmerman said he was disappointed that no one challenged him in 2016. He encouraged anyone who runs in 2020 to "do what is right for the City of Gretna."
In April, Gretna City Council President Angie Lauritsen announced her intention to run for mayor. Timmerman said he’s not aware of anyone else who has publicly announced an intent to run.
Those planning to run for office in Sarpy County must formally file between Dec. 1 and March 1.
The primary election will be held May 12. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
