Omahans can now get extra help if a family member with Down syndrome goes missing.

The Omaha Police Department, the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands and the Autism Action Partnership are teaming up to provide a registry and tracking bracelets for those with Down syndrome who are prone to wandering.

The program is already offered in Sarpy County, and it's available in Douglas County for those with autism, said Leah Janke, executive director of the Down Syndrome Alliance.

The effort is being paid for through a $7,000 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation, Janke said. The grant pays for the tracking bracelets, so families won't have to buy them.

The registry is known as the Wander Flag registry, and the bracelet tracking system is known as Project Lifesaver.

The Down syndrome program is open to anyone in an area served by the Omaha Police Department, which includes some parts of Douglas County beyond city limits, Janke said.

Since the Autism Action Partnership brought the program to Omaha in 2019, 19 people with autism have enrolled.

Enrollment opens Aug. 1.

For more information or to enroll, contact the alliance at 402-554-6095 or email clark@dsamidlands.org.

