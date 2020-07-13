Omahans can now get extra help if a family member with Down syndrome goes missing.
The Omaha Police Department, the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands and the Autism Action Partnership are teaming up to provide a registry and tracking bracelets for those with Down syndrome who are prone to wandering.
The program is already offered in Sarpy County, and it's available in Douglas County for those with autism, said Leah Janke, executive director of the Down Syndrome Alliance.
The effort is being paid for through a $7,000 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation, Janke said. The grant pays for the tracking bracelets, so families won't have to buy them.
