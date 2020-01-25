A grand jury investigation will be launched into the death of a 22-year-old man who died in his jail cell at the Douglas County Correctional Center.

Jesus Munoz was found in medical distress in his cell Saturday at about 1:30 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for Douglas County. The Department of Corrections staff performed emergency medical care until Omaha Fire Department personnel arrived. Fire officials declared Munoz dead shortly before 2 a.m.

Mike Myers, director of the Department of Corrections, said, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to Jesus' family and loved ones."

He said the department would have no further comment until the resolution of the grand jury probe, which is required by state law.

Munoz was extradited on Oct. 10 from California for violation of probation on a felony gun charge. He was serving 180 days at county's Department of Corrections for the violation.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069

twitter.com/nsaenz12345

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription