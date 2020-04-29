Ten new deaths were reported in the Grand Island area on Wednesday, bringing the total number who have died from the coronavirus there to 35.

Local public health officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, the three counties also passed the 1,000 mark in total cases on Wednesday.

There are now 1,030 confirmed cases in the district, with 972 in Hall County, where Grand Island is located, 49 in Hamilton County and nine in Merrick County.

Beef plant JBS, which is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, is located in Grand Island.

Lancaster County saw its coronavirus caseload jump by 32 on Wednesday to a total of 193, according to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

