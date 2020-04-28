The Grand Island area has recorded another 36 cases of COVID-19 in the three counties that make up the Central District Health Department.

All but two of the new cases are in Hall County, where Grand Island and the JBS beef plant is located. Hall County leads the state in total cases and had 990 known cases as of Tuesday. Neighboring Hamilton County has 48 cases, and Merrick County has nine cases.

No new deaths have been reported, and the number stands at 25, also the highest single county count.

Lincoln's confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by one on Tuesday to 157.

Nebraska will update its numbers later on Tuesday. As of Monday evening, the state had confirmed 3,358 cases and 56 deaths. 

