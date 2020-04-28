Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MILLS...SOUTHEASTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN FREMONT...WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...HARRISON... SOUTHEASTERN BURT...DOUGLAS...EASTERN SAUNDERS...SARPY... WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE...NORTHERN OTOE AND CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT... AT 602 PM CDT, STRONG WINDS UP TO 50 MPH WERE OVERSPREADING THE AREA. THIS WAS AHEAD OF A LINE OF SHOWERS FARTHER TO THE WEST. WIDESPREAD BLOWING DUST WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, BLAIR, NEBRASKA CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, RALSTON, GLENWOOD, GRETNA, MISSOURI VALLEY, ASHLAND, VALLEY, TEKAMAH, LOGAN, SPRINGFIELD, ARLINGTON, YUTAN AND LOUISVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 12 AND 105. INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 11. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 415 AND 454.