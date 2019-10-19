The Woodmen Tower is Omaha’s mood ring.
Sometimes it’s blue. Sometimes it’s purple. Sometimes it’s pink. The 30-story building at 1700 Dodge St., Omaha’s first skyscraper — hey world, we’ve got TWO! — is capable of flashing some 16 million different colors and graphics. That’s a rainbow on lots of steroids.
The tower was lit for bosses the other day. The color was not black.
Oct. 16, National Boss Day, was my favorite color: blue.
Every day on the calendar is a cause. And where there’s a cause, there’s a color for the Woodmen Tower, which graciously lights itself up at night to reflect something bigger than its 478-foot self. On home game nights, the tower goes Blue Jay blue for Creighton men’s basketball. Or pink for breast cancer awareness. Or orange for hunger action month or teen dating violence awareness.
The Woodmen doesn’t light up for just anyone. Though the company has fielded requests for anniversaries, birthdays and even a marriage proposal, company policy says the lights aren’t for promotion of self, corporation, political interest or religious occasion. The lights are supposed to flash in support of the greater good. WoodmenLife’s website offers more information.
Tower lightings are posted on Facebook, and a WoodmenLife spokeswoman said those posts are the fraternal organization’s most shared and liked.
WoodmenLife started lighting the building in June 2014, after installing 164 banks of lights. Its default setting is a WoodmenLife blue. At least three times a week, WoodmenLife flashes other colors for other causes. Even bosses. Because bosses need a beacon, too.
