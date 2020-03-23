People at Omaha’s three largest homeless shelters are running through hand sanitizer, sleeping head-to-toe in bunk beds or on mats, eating in staggered shifts and doing a lot of hand-washing.

Experiencing homelessness on any given day is not easy. Doing so under a global pandemic where social distancing isn’t practical raises exposure risk.

But the hundreds of people living and working at Open Door Mission in east Omaha, the Siena Francis House downtown and the Stephen Center in South Omaha are adapting.

Shelter directors are trying to spread out their guests and earmark quarantine space on their campuses should anyone experience the symptoms associated with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that began shutting down the city last week.

They are also trying to control the circumstances they can while still doing the necessary work of providing food, shelter and safety. And they are bracing for more need as the economy nosedives.

“These are uncharted waters,” said Candace Gregory, CEO of the Open Door Mission. “We are physically tired but determined to be the calm in the storm.”

The Open Door Mission, like other shelters, provides for-rent apartments. Its total count, including those in the apartments and emergency shelter, was 741 on Thursday. That figure includes 128 children who normally would have been in school but now must spend all day at the shelter. Their presence means the shelter must also provide an extra 250 meals a day that the children otherwise would have gotten at school.

Social distance at mealtimes means no more than four people at a table.

Gregory has cut volunteers to reduce the number of potential exposures. This has placed more burden on her 89-person staff. She has closed three shelter outreach centers.

She’s not turning anyone away; the women and children’s shelter on campus is in “overflow,” she said.

Meanwhile, staff members are constantly cleaning, taking people’s temperatures and using disposable products as much as possible.

“We just have been creative,” she said.

Homeless shelters also have residential treatment and transitional living programs. At Siena Francis House, the shelter also doubles as a landlord for residents of 48 on-campus apartments that are rented out. Executive Director Linda Twomey said the shelter is doing everything possible not to evict any of the tenants who live there because of low incomes and disabilities.

But this means the campus population is, on average, 550 — not including staff or volunteers.

The emergency shelter is almost full, with 325 men and 100 women. Capacity is 464, and when the shelter hits that number it can’t take in any more.

Twomey said it’s hard to comply with the government’s social distancing request to limit exposure with people sleeping in dorms, eating in dining rooms, sharing bathrooms and standing in line for medication, clothing and food.

She said the shelter is going through hand sanitizer “like crazy,” emptying four to five hospital-sized wall containers a day.

She said the best public policy during COVID-19 lockdown is preventing homelessness in the first place, though she said she’s bracing for a spike.

“How do we keep people housed?” she said.

Siena Francis House also is eyeing a possible quarantine site: its currently mothballed former women’s shelter that could be reopened if needed. Plus, the shelter has PPE — personal protective equipment — like gloves, masks and medical gowns on hand.

Volunteers are still welcome, though if the shelter does have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, “we’ll be reevaluating that.”

The shelter also has kept its dorm rooms open during daytime hours to allow guests more room to separate. In the past, people sleeping there would have to leave and find other places for the day, either on campus or around Omaha.

Stephen Center at 27th and Q Streets is not taking additional people at this time. The Thursday census count was 70. That included all emergency shelter beds plus six mats on the floor. Rooms that formerly handled overflow are now reserved for potential quarantine.

“We have hit our limit,” said Christine Salvatore, chief operating officer.

She said the shelter has added additional hand-washing stations and has guests wash hands in public three times a day to hammer home the message of keeping hands clean. Anyone with cold symptoms gets sent to community health clinics.

One challenge is less help. Many volunteers are not coming, and several staff members have to stay home because they have no child care.

Lisa Vukov, assistant director of the Metropolitan Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, said that at any given time, some 1,500 people in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties are in what’s considered emergency shelter. She said the current system is stretched thin with scarce resources and dwindling volunteers. She said the shelter workforce, however, is to be commended for not turning people away.

“I wish the situation was different,” she said. “But we’re working day in and day out to find answers.”