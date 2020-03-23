People at Omaha’s three largest homeless shelters are running through hand sanitizer, sleeping head-to-toe in bunk beds or on mats, eating in staggered shifts and doing a lot of hand-washing.
Experiencing homelessness on any given day is not easy. Doing so under a global pandemic where social distancing isn’t practical raises exposure risk.
But the hundreds of people living and working at Open Door Mission in east Omaha, the Siena Francis House downtown and the Stephen Center in South Omaha are adapting.
Shelter directors are trying to spread out their guests and earmark quarantine space on their campuses should anyone experience the symptoms associated with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that began shutting down the city last week.
They are also trying to control the circumstances they can while still doing the necessary work of providing food, shelter and safety. And they are bracing for more need as the economy nosedives.
“These are uncharted waters,” said Candace Gregory, CEO of the Open Door Mission. “We are physically tired but determined to be the calm in the storm.”
The Open Door Mission, like other shelters, provides for-rent apartments. Its total count, including those in the apartments and emergency shelter, was 741 on Thursday. That figure includes 128 children who normally would have been in school but now must spend all day at the shelter. Their presence means the shelter must also provide an extra 250 meals a day that the children otherwise would have gotten at school.
Social distance at mealtimes means no more than four people at a table.
Gregory has cut volunteers to reduce the number of potential exposures. This has placed more burden on her 89-person staff. She has closed three shelter outreach centers.
She’s not turning anyone away; the women and children’s shelter on campus is in “overflow,” she said.
Meanwhile, staff members are constantly cleaning, taking people’s temperatures and using disposable products as much as possible.
Homeless shelters also have residential treatment and transitional living programs. At Siena Francis House, the shelter also doubles as a landlord for residents of 48 on-campus apartments that are rented out. Executive Director Linda Twomey said the shelter is doing everything possible not to evict any of the tenants who live there because of low incomes and disabilities.
But this means the campus population is, on average, 550 — not including staff or volunteers.
The emergency shelter is almost full, with 325 men and 100 women. Capacity is 464, and when the shelter hits that number it can’t take in any more.
Twomey said it’s hard to comply with the government’s social distancing request to limit exposure with people sleeping in dorms, eating in dining rooms, sharing bathrooms and standing in line for medication, clothing and food.
She said the shelter is going through hand sanitizer “like crazy,” emptying four to five hospital-sized wall containers a day.
She said the best public policy during COVID-19 lockdown is preventing homelessness in the first place, though she said she’s bracing for a spike.
“How do we keep people housed?” she said.
Siena Francis House also is eyeing a possible quarantine site: its currently mothballed former women’s shelter that could be reopened if needed. Plus, the shelter has PPE — personal protective equipment — like gloves, masks and medical gowns on hand.
Volunteers are still welcome, though if the shelter does have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, “we’ll be reevaluating that.”
The shelter also has kept its dorm rooms open during daytime hours to allow guests more room to separate. In the past, people sleeping there would have to leave and find other places for the day, either on campus or around Omaha.
Stephen Center at 27th and Q Streets is not taking additional people at this time. The Thursday census count was 70. That included all emergency shelter beds plus six mats on the floor. Rooms that formerly handled overflow are now reserved for potential quarantine.
“We have hit our limit,” said Christine Salvatore, chief operating officer.
She said the shelter has added additional hand-washing stations and has guests wash hands in public three times a day to hammer home the message of keeping hands clean. Anyone with cold symptoms gets sent to community health clinics.
One challenge is less help. Many volunteers are not coming, and several staff members have to stay home because they have no child care.
Lisa Vukov, assistant director of the Metropolitan Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, said that at any given time, some 1,500 people in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties are in what’s considered emergency shelter. She said the current system is stretched thin with scarce resources and dwindling volunteers. She said the shelter workforce, however, is to be commended for not turning people away.
“I wish the situation was different,” she said. “But we’re working day in and day out to find answers.”
1 of 49
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
