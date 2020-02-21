...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Robin Reed-Poindexter, an Omaha native who made history during her fire service career in California, has self-published a 660-page memoir and two children’s books that are semi-autobiographical.
Everyone has a story, but few people actually put their stories on paper and print them.
Robin Reed-Poindexter, an Omaha native who made history during her fire service career in California, has done just that, self-publishing a lengthy (660-page) memoir and two children’s books that are semi-autobiographical.
The 61-year-old retiree who now lives in Dublin, California, is returning to Omaha this weekend to share her books and sell signed copies Saturday at the Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. Robin will be there from 1 to 3 p.m. with copies of the memoir, “Now I See Clearly,” and a two-book series she hopes to expand with future books, starring a Ramona Quimby-style protagonist, Maddy.
I first wrote about Robin in 2016, when the northern California city of Richmond was honoring her for service. At the time, she was serving as interim fire marshal, the only black woman in fire service management. She had been the first black woman hired onto the Richmond Fire Department in 1987.
When we spoke then, she had begun writing her life story: A tale that begins in Omaha where Robin was born, raised and educated: Druid Hill Elementary, McMillan Junior High and Central High, where she graduated in 1975.
She had left the University of Nebraska at Omaha early for love and a move to California. The union resulted in two children; Robin and her husband later divorced. Through it all, she scrapped her way onto the Richmond Fire Department and rose through its ranks. She retired in 2019.
In the past several years, Robin has been busy cranking out stories, including two books featuring Madison, or “Maddy,” a plucky 7-year-old middle child (as was Robin) with siblings named Darlene, Sonnyboy and Kim (like Robin, who has siblings with the same names) who seems constantly at odds with her teacher (like Robin).
A couple times in the 42-page “Middle Maddy” book, Maddy gets in trouble, and that is met with a consequence.
“Miss Schulte points her finger to the door,” Maddy explains in the book, “and I know what that means.”
During this visit back to Omaha, Robin dropped off “Maddy” books at two of her alma maters, Central and Druid Hill. Even though the Druid Hill building is different than the one she attended in the late 1960s, Robin couldn’t help but giggle as she passed the principal’s office. She said she saw a boy sitting outside the office, and it reminded her of all the time she spent with her principal, too.
“I got suspended six times,” Robin said, laughing now.
She stopped laughing when she described how hard it was being a girl with a stutter who didn’t know how capable she was until much later.
“No one ever said, ‘Robin, you’re sharp,’ ” she said.
Because they are self-published, the storybooks lack a little typographical and grammatical polish. But the stories read quickly, seem true to life and have an authentic voice. They come to life. A reader can smell the liver and onions. An Omaha reader of a certain vintage can appreciate the hoped-for trip to Brandeis, a long-closed department store, and the dashed hopes of a child leaving Brandeis empty-handed.
Robin said she wants the stories to remind students who get in trouble that they should never write themselves off. While grateful for the support she said her North Omaha network of friends, family and educators gave her, ultimately she had to prove her worth on her own.
Robin said her two “Maddy” books are being used in a local school library in Dublin and with grade school students at a school in New York City. She’s hoping to put them into the hands of more children and expand the series. She wants children to see their own stories reflected in the experiences of Maddy.
