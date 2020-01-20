Pope Francis and George Lucas

Pope Francis and Omaha Archbishop George Lucas in Rome.

 L’OSSERVATORE ROMANO

When in Rome, see the pope.

That’s what Omaha Archbishop George Lucas has gotten to do with Pope Francis on what is his third Vatican visit with a sitting pope in his 20 years as a bishop.

Lucas has met previously with Francis’ two predecessors, Popes Benedict (who ended his papacy in 2013 and is 92) and John Paul II, who died in 2005 and was canonized a saint in 2014.

Lucas is making what the Roman Catholic Church calls a visit “ad limina apostolorum,” which means “to the threshold of the apostles.”

This is when groups of bishops from each ecclesiastical region in the world meet with the pope in Rome, something that happens about every five years. They must prepare and bring what the Omaha Archdiocese calls “exhaustive” reports on their activities and dioceses. Reports are a soup to nuts of diocesan life, from the liturgical to financial.

Lucas arrived in Rome on Jan. 11 and went with bishops from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. He returned Saturday.

In an interview with the archdiocesan newspaper, the Catholic Voice, Lucas said he didn’t know in advance what would be discussed but was eager to share Nebraska news, including the “heroic” work of clergy and laity.

Photos: The Omaha World-Herald's best images of 2019

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription