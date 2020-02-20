George and Sarah Joslyn’s castle on the then-western edge of Omaha was completed in 1903. The post and spindles of the main stairway are carved, as is the paneling. Beneath the stairs, a Tudor doorway leads to a music room complete with a pipe organ.
The Joslyn Castle’s drawing room has an ornate chandelier, rugs and furniture bought at the 1893 world’s fair. Valuable books and pictures are in the room, along with old-time music boxes, and in a modern note, a radio in the curtained alcove.
Joslyn Castle is pretty from the outside but also from within. Each window of this magnificent 117-year-old structure offers an interesting view of midtown Omaha. Pictured here is the carriage house on the Joslyn Castle grounds.
Joslyn Castle, at 40th and Davenport, hosts public tours, private gatherings, music and speakeasy events. The grounds are always open.
The Joslyn Castle’s dining room has an immense circular table and heavy chairs. The dark sideboard is built in and elaborately carved.
The estate’s greenhouse was destroyed in the 1913 Easter tornado. The carriage house is still on the grounds today.
A mural recreated by Vija Bolin inside the dining room at the Joslyn Castle.
Events held at Joslyn Castle include a speakeasy series featuring various liquors and outdoor education and enrichment events.
That magnificent 117-year-old limestone castle in midtown Omaha really is open to peasants like you and me. But I would bet all of my gold ducats that most people aren’t aware of just how open it is.
Perhaps you have driven right by the Scottish baronial beauty at 3902 Davenport St. without seeing it, treating it like the forgotten castles in Disney movies.
Or maybe you saw the castle off North 40th Street and thought of it as an imposing, shut-off place — a real fairy tale castle with a moat and drawbridge and dragon ready to scorch would-be invading visitors.
Or, if you don’t live in midtown or explore much, you might not have even realized that our humble hamlet boasts such a place. That in our midst sits a well-kept, architectural and historical gem that hosts fun events and has wide-open grounds, free parking and, for the dog-walkers, poop bags. Gratis.
But I am here, like a hornblower in a turret, to proclaim what’s been true since Sarah Joslyn’s death in 1940 and what might never have been truer than now: The castle is open. We have the keys. We just have to use them.
This bugler is only echoing what the castle guard is saying following a three-year soul-search over how best to use this Omaha treasure. One booster likened the castle to Omaha’s own “Downton Abbey” because of its social-class layout. (Fancy rooms in the front for the residents and their guests; utilitarian rooms in the back for the servants with separate staircases and entrances for each).
In public meetings last month, Joslyn Castle Executive Director Sidney Gnann and Communications Director Kelli Bello met with donors, neighbors, business owners and focus group participants. They pledged to do more public events and activities to preserve the legacy of the late king and queen, George and Sarah Joslyn.
Here’s what they want you to know:
The castle is a fairly open place already, available for events such as:
Tours, Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and on the first and third Sundays of every month at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
A spring lecture series with City Sprouts and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium starting in April.
Events have fees and rules. For instance, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The grounds are always open, and you’ll find dog walkers, joggers and picnickers there in nice weather. St. Barnabas Classical Academy, a private school across the street, sometimes uses Joslyn Castle’s grounds for recess.
The Joslyn Castle leaders want to do even more to fulfill the mission of the Joslyns.
They were progressive, community-minded people who had gone west at the turn of the last century and made their fortune here.
George Joslyn was in the “content” business. He ran a preprint and syndicated news supply company, Western Newspaper Union. It provided news and entertainment copy to more than 12,000 newspapers in the United States. This was so profitable that, according to History Nebraska, the state’s independent historical organization, he was the wealthiest man in Nebraska when he died in 1916.
For about a dozen years, George enjoyed the castle he built with wife Sarah on a hill on what was then a dairy farm on Omaha’s western fringe.
Their good friend and local architect, John McDonald, designed the home, which the Joslyns called Lynhurst. Discussions, planning and laying the stones took about a decade. A special freight rail line had to be installed to ship the limestone from Kansas.
Construction took just under a year and it was completed in 1903.
Outside, the 5½-acre estate, measuring about two square city blocks, included a carriage house (still there), a gatekeeper’s cottage (razed decades ago) and a greenhouse for an orchid collection (destroyed in the 1913 Easter Sunday tornado). A short wall and wrought-iron decorative fence remain.
Inside, finishes were exquisite, with imported materials: Spanish mahogany from Cuba, white mahogany from South America, satinwood from southeast Asia and walnut from the Black Sea region of Russia.
The couple adopted a daughter, Violet. They were generous, giving to causes that would become the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the Nebraska Humane Society, the Child Saving Institute and the First Unitarian Church at 31st and Harney Streets. They gave in small, quiet ways — like the cash George Joslyn offered to families of men in jail. They were generous with their servants. They opened their giant home to friends, neighbors and benefit events.
After George died, Sarah lived for another quarter-century at the castle, continuing the couple’s philanthropy rooted in the idea of sharing. Joslyn Art Museum, of course, is the couple’s most visible gift to the city.
When Sarah died, the castle and property were turned over to a group called the Society of Liberal Arts, which then invited the Omaha Public Schools to make an administrative home there. There were two rules: Don’t paint the woodwork; take care of the grounds.
From 1944 to 1989, Joslyn Castle was the OPS headquarters. File cabinets, desks and phones filled rooms. Heating and air conditioning were added, filling the castle with ductwork. An elevator was installed.
Otherwise, the bones and finishes of the home were intact and — as Bello figures — ugly ductwork was a small price to pay for keeping the property in good, public use.
“A building that stands empty for 45 years doesn’t stand a chance,” she said. “You need purpose and life.”
After OPS moved out, Bello said the property became a little like “the wild west.” Ownership transferred to the State of Nebraska. The old castle was expensive to maintain. Developers circled.
An active, passionate group of property advocates and preservationists took over. They were called the Friends of Joslyn Castle and served as a castle guard of sorts, protecting the castle from being turned into apartments or something else.
The Friends group eventually was able to buy it from the state in 2010 and place it in the hands of a separate, independent trust that would preserve the building and the mission of the Joslyns. For the past 10 years, preservationists have worked on stripping the dated floral wallpaper and returning the castle to its turn-of-the-century glory.
Meanwhile the doors were flung open to raise funds and make friends with creative programs like a “Rocky Horror” filming, or masquerade parties, or the Architecture on Tap series that pairs storytelling about a building in Omaha with a local brewer. The grounds have been used for plein-air (outdoor) painting sessions and concerts.
The castle remains open for some private events like weddings. Rental income is an important revenue stream.
But Bello, Gnann and others say it can’t be the only way people experience the castle. Weddings, for one thing, are naturally exclusive.
It can be hard for an old building to stay relevant, so Joslyn Castle is trying to think of new ways to engage neighbors and the public. Castle leaders see opportunity in the fast-growing Blackstone development south of Dodge, the University of Nebraska Medical Center growth to the east and the potential of the surrounding neighborhood.
First, though, its patrons need to tell the Joslyn story to a broader base.
“Once you get people in,” said Gnann, the executive director, “the depth of their caring explodes.”
The welcome mat to the castle is out. You and I, really, hold the keys.
On Sunday, I used mine. I walked our golden retriever up to 40th and Davenport Streets and strolled through the grounds. Delaney and I had the Joslyn estate to ourselves at this morning hour. We walked up the front steps. We walked around the paths. I took pictures and enjoyed the serenity offered at our very own friendly neighborhood … castle.
A group of children from Clifton Hill school tour the grounds of the new office of the Omaha public school system on Sept. 12, 1949.
March 17, 1940: "In gold-and-green is the drawing room, in true Victorian magnificence, with ornate chandelier, deep oriental rugs, furniture bought at the 1893 World's Fair. Valuable books and pictures are here, old-time music boxes, and a modern note, a radio in the curtained alcove."
A part of this building, formerly the Joslyn stables located behind the Joslyn Castle, was being used as an auditorium by the Omaha school board in January 1945. The castle was OPS headquarters from 1944 to 1989.
The Burke High string quartet entertained Omaha school district faculty at an art show at Joslyn Castle in 1986. The quartets members are, clockwise from left: Robin Haberman, Mark Harr, Susan Tolksdorf and Jenny Park.
George and Sarah Joslyn’s castle on the then-western edge of Omaha was completed in 1903. The post and spindles of the main stairway are carved, as is the paneling. Beneath the stairs, a Tudor doorway leads to a music room complete with a pipe organ.
Photos: Omaha landmark Joslyn Castle through the years
The 35-room Scottish Baronial mansion, built in 1903 by George and Sarah Joslyn, includes a reception hall, music room, ballroom and library. Today the castle hosts more than 40 weddings a year, plus murder-mystery parties, literary readings, scotch tastings, anniversary parties, concerts, little kid birthday parties and Christmas celebrations with Santa.
A group of children from Clifton Hill school tour the grounds of the new office of the Omaha public school system on Sept. 12, 1949.
March 17, 1940: "In gold-and-green is the drawing room, in true Victorian magnificence, with ornate chandelier, deep oriental rugs, furniture bought at the 1893 World's Fair. Valuable books and pictures are here, old-time music boxes, and a modern note, a radio in the curtained alcove."
March 17, 1940: "This hand-wrought silver tea service, said to have been brought from Sweden, in in the parlor."
Joslyn Castle was Omaha Public Schools' headquarters from 1944 to 1989. This photo was taken Dec. 31, 1980.
Joslyn Castle was Omaha Public Schools' headquarters from 1944 to 1989. The carriage house in seen in this photo from that time.
Joslyn Castle was Omaha Public Schools' headquarters from 1944 to 1989. The "Drawing Room" was used for meetings such as one journalism instructors are holding here.
The music room in the Joslyn home. The lattices formerly concealed the pipes of the organ that is now at the Joslyn Memorial. At left is a player piano, at right, a grand piano. March 5, 1940.
The central hall, seen in July 1944, has stained glass windows and a carved mahogany staircase.
Jamon Hampton votes at the Joslyn Castle on May 10, 2016.
A view of the bridge at Joslyn Castle that separated the swimming pool area from the wetlands/lily pool area, about 1909. The man in the photo is organist Archer Gibson.
Mason School pupils sing Christmas carols at the Joslyn Castle in December 1944. Mrs. Doris Crosford directed the singing.
Ben Nelson with Nelson & Nelson Painting and Papering paints the grand stair hall on April 9, 2015, during renovations at the Joslyn Castle.
Campaign signs are seen outside the polling station at Joslyn Castle on Nov. 4, 2014.
An undated photo Joslyn Castle.
A part of this building, formerly the Joslyn stables located behind the Joslyn Castle, was being used as an auditorium by the Omaha school board in January 1945. The castle was OPS headquarters from 1944 to 1989.
Courtney Quinn Jr. votes in the Gold Room at the Joslyn Castle on Tuesday, May 10, 2016.
The Burke High string quartet entertained Omaha school district faculty at an art show at Joslyn Castle in 1986. The quartets members are, clockwise from left: Robin Haberman, Mark Harr, Susan Tolksdorf and Jenny Park.
Polling place worker Jeanne Schuler, right, works at Joslyn Castle on Tuesday, May 10, 2016.
A view of the destroyed Joslyn Palm House from a castle turret after the 1913 tornado.
Snow on the fence at Joslyn Castle in late 1941.
Snow at Joslyn Castle in 1944.
Joslyn Castle after the 1913 tornado.
A view of the destroyed Joslyn Palm House after the 1913 tornado.
A postcard of Omaha's Joslyn Castle, circa 1910.
Joslyn Castle is seen on Oct. 18, 1993.
George Joslyn was the wealthiest man in the state at the time of his death in 1916.
Sarah Joslyn March 7, 1929 World-Herald portrait ran Marc. 12 and February 28, 1940 for her obit.
Sarah Joslyn continued philanthropy projects until her death in 1940.
Joslyn Castle, at 40th and Davenport, hosts public tours, private gatherings, music and speakeasy events. The grounds are always open.
A mural recreated by Vija Bolin inside the dining room at the Joslyn Castle.
Kelli Bello points out renovations at the Joslyn Castle.
