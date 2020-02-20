Omaha, we’ve got the keys to the castle. Joslyn Castle.

That magnificent 117-year-old limestone castle in midtown Omaha really is open to peasants like you and me. But I would bet all of my gold ducats that most people aren’t aware of just how open it is.

Perhaps you have driven right by the Scottish baronial beauty at 3902 Davenport St. without seeing it, treating it like the forgotten castles in Disney movies.

Or maybe you saw the castle off North 40th Street and thought of it as an imposing, shut-off place — a real fairy tale castle with a moat and drawbridge and dragon ready to scorch would-be invading visitors.

Or, if you don’t live in midtown or explore much, you might not have even realized that our humble hamlet boasts such a place. That in our midst sits a well-kept, architectural and historical gem that hosts fun events and has wide-open grounds, free parking and, for the dog-walkers, poop bags. Gratis.

But I am here, like a hornblower in a turret, to proclaim what’s been true since Sarah Joslyn’s death in 1940 and what might never have been truer than now: The castle is open. We have the keys. We just have to use them.

joslyn(2)

Kelli Bello points out renovations at the Joslyn Castle.

This bugler is only echoing what the castle guard is saying following a three-year soul-search over how best to use this Omaha treasure. One booster likened the castle to Omaha’s own “Downton Abbey” because of its social-class layout. (Fancy rooms in the front for the residents and their guests; utilitarian rooms in the back for the servants with separate staircases and entrances for each).

In public meetings last month, Joslyn Castle Executive Director Sidney Gnann and Communications Director Kelli Bello met with donors, neighbors, business owners and focus group participants. They pledged to do more public events and activities to preserve the legacy of the late king and queen, George and Sarah Joslyn.

Here’s what they want you to know:

The castle is a fairly open place already, available for events such as:

  • Tours, Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and on the first and third Sundays of every month at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • A chamber music series on the first Tuesday of the month.
  • A speakeasy series featuring special liquor on the third Thursday of each month. Tonight’s is brandy.
  • Dinner and a tour called Joslyn Castle Unlocked. Generally once a month.
  • A spring lecture series with City Sprouts and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium starting in April.
Speakeasy Series 2019 (2)

Events held at Joslyn Castle include a speakeasy series featuring various liquors and outdoor education and enrichment events.

Events have fees and rules. For instance, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The grounds are always open, and you’ll find dog walkers, joggers and picnickers there in nice weather. St. Barnabas Classical Academy, a private school across the street, sometimes uses Joslyn Castle’s grounds for recess.

The Joslyn Castle leaders want to do even more to fulfill the mission of the Joslyns.

They were progressive, community-minded people who had gone west at the turn of the last century and made their fortune here.

George Joslyn was in the “content” business. He ran a preprint and syndicated news supply company, Western Newspaper Union. It provided news and entertainment copy to more than 12,000 newspapers in the United States. This was so profitable that, according to History Nebraska, the state’s independent historical organization, he was the wealthiest man in Nebraska when he died in 1916.

joslyn

Planning for the castle, seen in the original blueprints, took about a decade.

For about a dozen years, George enjoyed the castle he built with wife Sarah on a hill on what was then a dairy farm on Omaha’s western fringe.

Their good friend and local architect, John McDonald, designed the home, which the Joslyns called Lynhurst. Discussions, planning and laying the stones took about a decade. A special freight rail line had to be installed to ship the limestone from Kansas.

Construction took just under a year and it was completed in 1903.

Outside, the 5½-acre estate, measuring about two square city blocks, included a carriage house (still there), a gatekeeper’s cottage (razed decades ago) and a greenhouse for an orchid collection (destroyed in the 1913 Easter Sunday tornado). A short wall and wrought-iron decorative fence remain.

Inside, finishes were exquisite, with imported materials: Spanish mahogany from Cuba, white mahogany from South America, satinwood from southeast Asia and walnut from the Black Sea region of Russia.

joslyn(2)

George and Sarah Joslyn’s castle on the then-western edge of Omaha was completed in 1903. The post and spindles of the main stairway are carved, as is the paneling. Beneath the stairs, a Tudor doorway leads to a music room complete with a pipe organ.

The couple adopted a daughter, Violet. They were generous, giving to causes that would become the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the Nebraska Humane Society, the Child Saving Institute and the First Unitarian Church at 31st and Harney Streets. They gave in small, quiet ways — like the cash George Joslyn offered to families of men in jail. They were generous with their servants. They opened their giant home to friends, neighbors and benefit events.

After George died, Sarah lived for another quarter-century at the castle, continuing the couple’s philanthropy rooted in the idea of sharing. Joslyn Art Museum, of course, is the couple’s most visible gift to the city.

joslyn(2)-Portrait of George

George Joslyn was the wealthiest man in the state at the time of his death in 1916.

When Sarah died, the castle and property were turned over to a group called the Society of Liberal Arts, which then invited the Omaha Public Schools to make an administrative home there. There were two rules: Don’t paint the woodwork; take care of the grounds.

From 1944 to 1989, Joslyn Castle was the OPS headquarters. File cabinets, desks and phones filled rooms. Heating and air conditioning were added, filling the castle with ductwork. An elevator was installed.

Otherwise, the bones and finishes of the home were intact and — as Bello figures — ugly ductwork was a small price to pay for keeping the property in good, public use.

“A building that stands empty for 45 years doesn’t stand a chance,” she said. “You need purpose and life.”

joslyn(3)-Portrait of Sarah

Sarah Joslyn continued philanthropy projects until her death in 1940.

After OPS moved out, Bello said the property became a little like “the wild west.” Ownership transferred to the State of Nebraska. The old castle was expensive to maintain. Developers circled.

An active, passionate group of property advocates and preservationists took over. They were called the Friends of Joslyn Castle and served as a castle guard of sorts, protecting the castle from being turned into apartments or something else.

The Friends group eventually was able to buy it from the state in 2010 and place it in the hands of a separate, independent trust that would preserve the building and the mission of the Joslyns. For the past 10 years, preservationists have worked on stripping the dated floral wallpaper and returning the castle to its turn-of-the-century glory.

Meanwhile the doors were flung open to raise funds and make friends with creative programs like a “Rocky Horror” filming, or masquerade parties, or the Architecture on Tap series that pairs storytelling about a building in Omaha with a local brewer. The grounds have been used for plein-air (outdoor) painting sessions and concerts.

The castle remains open for some private events like weddings. Rental income is an important revenue stream.

But Bello, Gnann and others say it can’t be the only way people experience the castle. Weddings, for one thing, are naturally exclusive.

Castlepalooza 2019 (2) (1)

Events held at Joslyn Castle include a speakeasy series featuring various liquors and outdoor education and enrichment events.

It can be hard for an old building to stay relevant, so Joslyn Castle is trying to think of new ways to engage neighbors and the public. Castle leaders see opportunity in the fast-growing Blackstone development south of Dodge, the University of Nebraska Medical Center growth to the east and the potential of the surrounding neighborhood.

First, though, its patrons need to tell the Joslyn story to a broader base.

“Once you get people in,” said Gnann, the executive director, “the depth of their caring explodes.”

The welcome mat to the castle is out. You and I, really, hold the keys.

On Sunday, I used mine. I walked our golden retriever up to 40th and Davenport Streets and strolled through the grounds. Delaney and I had the Joslyn estate to ourselves at this morning hour. We walked up the front steps. We walked around the paths. I took pictures and enjoyed the serenity offered at our very own friendly neighborhood … castle.

Photos: Omaha landmark Joslyn Castle through the years

The 35-room Scottish Baronial mansion, built in 1903 by George and Sarah Joslyn, includes a reception hall, music room, ballroom and library. Today the castle hosts more than 40 weddings a year, plus murder-mystery parties, literary readings, scotch tastings, anniversary parties, concerts, little kid birthday parties and Christmas celebrations with Santa.

1 of 36

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started