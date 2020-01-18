20190130_new_grace_volunteer_rs02

Jean Bailey has been volunteering at Methodist for 37 years. She is Methodist’s oldest volunteer in a group that numbers some 600.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Happy (early) birthday, Jean Bailey.

The Methodist Health System volunteer featured in this column a year ago for still showing up to help at Methodist Women’s Hospital nearly each Monday despite her age is, I’m happy to report, still at it.

Jean turns 99 on Feb. 2. A special birthday party is planned Monday in the Imaging department where Jean most recently has volunteered, a steady, grandmotherly comfort to patients.

This great-grandmother has been volunteering at Methodist for 37 years. She is Methodist’s oldest volunteer in a group that numbers some 600.

“She doesn’t miss a beat and is easily a favorite,” said Allison Blatchford, volunteer recruiter and coordinator.

When I interviewed Jean last year, she said volunteering gives her a reason to get up and a way to give back. Plus, there was this benefit:

“I love it, you know?” she said then. “I enjoy people.”

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

