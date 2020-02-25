One by one, the schoolchildren stepped in front of Robert X. Fogarty’s lens, eager to show the photographer their stories.
Fogarty had told them about his company, “Dear World.” He’d described its mission: telling personal stories through arresting portraits that feature words written in black marker on subjects’ arms, necks, chests and even faces.
“Everyone has a story they can tell,” the 36-year-old Fogarty, an Omaha native and St. Cecilia Cathedral Grade School graduate told a gym full of uniformed schoolchildren last week. “We’re listening.”
The exercise was one of self-discovery: It forced children from prekindergarten to eighth grade to really think about the words or phrases that most suited who they were. It was one of affirmation: Each stood a little taller as he or she hopped on a three-inch small wooden stage in the warm glow of the camera lights with teachers, the principal and some parents and their classmates cheering them on. They could see the beauty and power within themselves and each other. Finally, it was also a lesson in becoming.
This was no career day talk, but it might have been. Fogarty showed the children a picture of a blond, tousled-hair boy wearing a very familiar red sweater with white crest, a school uniform holdover that the kids still wear today. He was that boy. Now he is a grown-up with a company and an affiliated nonprofit. He gets paid to tell stories.
These stories celebrate human life around the world, and Fogarty shared some of them on Thursday. Here was a man who posed with the words “CANCER FREE” on his chest. Here was a Boston Marathon bombing survivor who lost her legs in that terrorist attack but described herself as “STILL STANDING.” Then came the 11-year-old Syrian girl whose facial burns make her look much older with her inner desire written in Arabic on a forearm, “I want the life I had back.”
The messages include lighter fare, such as the young man whose arms say: “I took the chicken out of the freezer.” The kids giggled at this. Fogarty explained: As a boy, the photo subject played video games for hours and often forgot his working mother’s request to take the night’s dinner ingredients out of the freezer so they could thaw in time for her to cook. In graduating from college, he wrote the chicken message for his mom — a symbol that he could, finally, follow through.
It might seem gimmicky: Black marker letters on skin saying something profound or silly or mysterious. It might seem like a trend that was hot for a minute and then, like the dry erase markers used in these photographs, all-too temporary. The marker, like a lot of trends, just rubs off.
But the company has lasted nine years. Fogarty and his staff have photographed 150,000 people — from employees at large corporations that hire Dear World for team-building exercises to refugees across the world. His company’s success speaks to the lasting power of personal stories.
I got to witness this as mother of three of Dear World’s latest subjects. My children attend St. Cecilia’s, where Fogarty completed the eighth grade in 1997. Fogarty’s parents, Ed and stepmother Joni, will be honored by the school and parish during its upcoming annual gala, and these portraits of children will be offered (for sale) to parents. Fogarty donated his time and equipment as a way to give back to a place where his own personal story is rooted.
Like all personal stories, Fogarty’s has ups and downs. He runs a successful business. He’s traveled the world. He appears to be happy, grounded and grateful in an accidental career.
But his downs are big: He lost his mother and a brother to suicide. And he experienced such deep depression he had to leave New York City, his home after graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Oregon, and return to Omaha to heal. His father nursed him back to health and then said: Where to next?
Fogarty chose New Orleans. His final year of journalism school, 2005, was the year Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans. Fogarty knew nothing about the Crescent City other than he was captivated by the resilience of the people, the geography and the way he felt it was maligned by government and the news media. He was stirred by then-Mayor Ray Nagin’s admonition to come and help. In 2007, Fogarty did.
Through the U.S. public service program AmeriCorps, Fogarty worked for City Hall. Fogarty’s job was to help coordinate all the volunteer groups still pouring into the city to help. He earned a yearly stipend of $10,000 and lived in a dorm on the Tulane University campus.
The work gave him purpose. The city gave him life.
“I was not the kid who volunteered for things,” Fogarty said as he snapped photos inside the St. Cecilia gym. “New Orleans was the first time in my life where I realized what it meant to serve others. And heal yourself.”
In late 2009, as it appeared that the New Orleans Saints would play in the Super Bowl, Fogarty and a friend had an idea. They could sense momentum for the city, a ray of hope and a chance to capture that. They asked photo subjects to distill what they most loved about the Crescent City into a few words and write those in marker on their bodies. On Super Bowl game day, Fogarty set up his camera in the back of a bar watch party and got to work. He called this “Dear New Orleans.”
The project took off. Fogarty realized that there was a market for self-expression beyond New Orleans. He expanded his focus and started Dear World. An affiliated nonprofit allows him to photograph people in war zones and refugee camps in an effort to tell their stories.
In Omaha last week, Fogarty didn’t share the sad stuff about his mother Mary Beth’s death in 2002 or his brother Zach’s death in 2015.
Instead, wearing black Nike sneakers and a wide, puckish smile, the photographer and storyteller led the children through some simple directions. First, don’t misspell words. If you have any questions about spelling, ask. Second, don’t frown. Be proud, he said. Smile.
He showed the photo of the Syrian girl — a child just like them who has it much worse. He reminded them of what is good in their lives.
“What an incredible gift we have, to be here today with the people who love us,” he said.
Then he got to work.
What I observed next was magical.
First, the prekindergartners who all shared the same word, Peace. They giggled as teachers and parents wrote the letters on their skin. They posed adorably and pranced off the stage when done. Then came the eighth grade, 13- and 14-year-olds in the throes of self-identity. Their messages were poignant: Black is beautiful. Never give up. Look Mom, I can fly. And on my own daughter, Persevere.
This class later came together for a group photo. They’d lost a classmate who had drowned in a backyard swimming pool in 2017. So on their necks, each wrote: “For William.”
It was striking to watch the parade of students glow in front of the camera. They were excited about the project. Proud.
One 5-year-old, his light blue shirt untucked and the knees of his blue uniform pants showing their wear, held up both hands to Fogarty’s camera. On them he’d written one word, “BUILD.”
It was impossible not to wonder what little Will Campbell would build in his future.
