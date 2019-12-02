A new documentary coming to Film Streams was made using smartphones.
When a husband-wife pair of filmmakers from Afghanistan cross ways with the Taliban and must flee, they document their journey as refugees. They must cross borders and live in treacherous places and can film only when their smartphones have enough juice.
“Midnight Traveler” opens Friday at Film Streams’ Dundee Theater. But viewers interested in the issues presented in the film can benefit from a screening Tuesday that will feature local refugee advocates.
Amanda Kohler of the Refugee Empowerment Center will introduce the film at 7 p.m.
Afterward, Lacey Studnicka of Lutheran Family Services will moderate a discussion that includes people who help refugees locally and some refugee activists from Afghanistan.
