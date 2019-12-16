Dundee Bank is midway through what has become an annual Christmastime tradition of handing out cash.
Employees of the two-branch Omaha bank have hit the streets with envelopes containing two crisp $20 bills and some instructions. Perfect strangers are asked to keep $20 and give away $20 to the person or cause of their choice.
Scrooges might think this a marketing ploy, though Tiny Tims might remind them that people who get cash off the street might have bigger needs than a new place to bank, if banking at all is in the cards.
Rather, it’s a way to spread joy. Joy to the bank staffers who get the privilege of handing out the envelopes and experiencing the shock and wonder that comes from the recipient. More joy when the recipient gets to treat someone else.
“People have cried, have screamed. Have chased after them and hugged them,” said Mandy Mellott, a spokeswoman for the bank. “It’s a really cool way for our employees to interact in the community.”
And it’s a way, she said, to blunt the sadness that accompanies the holidays for many.
“The holidays are tricky,” she said. “Not always the happiest time. This is a really cool way to experience joy through (others).”
Twenty dollars doesn’t go too far these days, but it can be enough to satisfy what money can’t. Indeed, that’s what Dundee Bank is banking on. The instructions include the following: “We know it’s not much. But sometimes an unexpected smile and the resulting ripple of hope, no matter how small, can be worth more than we’ll ever know.”
