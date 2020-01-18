Susan Kelsey didn’t set out to be an author.

But when the Lake Forest, Illinois, resident saw a plaque in her neck of the woods honoring a little-known historical figure connected to Council Bluffs, she started to poke around. Twenty-five years later came her 160-page book: "Billy Caldwell: Chicago and the Great Lakes Trail." It was published last month and this week, Kelsey is bringing the book and her talk about writing it to the Omaha area.

She is scheduled to speak at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and The Bookworm in Omaha on Friday at 6 p.m. Additionally, she will be speaking to students at St. Albert Catholic High School on Friday. The first two events are open to the public.

Kelsey really has two stories to tell.

One of her subject matter, Caldwell. He was half-Mohawk, half Irish and became a chief of the Potawatomi tribe. He signed one of the largest land deals in the Midwest, some five million acres in northern Illinois to the U.S. government. He lived, for a while, in what is now Lake Forest, a city north of Chicago where Kelsey lives.

As the U.S. government forced American Indian tribes westward, Caldwell moved with his people, winding up in western Iowa in present day Council Bluffs. His tribe is the namesake for Pottawattamie County. Caldwell died in 1841 of cholera. He is buried in Council Bluffs.

The other story is how she got this story. Kelsey, a mother of two working in finance, never sought to write a book. But she was drawn to the compelling figure who, because of his mixed heritage, served as an important intermediary between two competing cultures.

Her interest was sparked in 1993 and over time she would uncover different elements of Caldwell's story and get pulled into what became a big project. Several years ago, she helped establish a historical marker in Council Bluffs.

"The man just kind of intrigued me," she said in an interview. "I love him. I think he had a really hard time with his feet in two worlds. One in the white world, one in the Indian world. I admire his guts and his grit and his perseverance."

erin.grace@owh.com

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace

