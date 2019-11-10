Rainbow Rowell's public appearance in Omaha is back on.

The former newspaper columnist and now successful novelist will be speaking on Wednesday at Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St. Advance tickets are $5 or $25 (comes with a signed book). Rowell had to cancel her Oct. 2 talk because of a respiratory virus.

Carl Erickson, event planner and community outreach coordinator from The Bookworm, a local independent bookstore in Omaha, said that people who have tickets from Rowell's original date don't need to do anything but come. Their tickets will work.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees come no earlier than 4 p.m. to allow for school dismissal. Rowell will discuss her most recent novel, "Wayward Son," and take audience questions. 

Those who want to register may do so online.

