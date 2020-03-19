When Mike Wees died Sunday in a freakish and terrible way, daughter Wendy was confronted not just with the shock of it. She also had to figure out how to lay her father to rest in the era of coronavirus.

In normal times — before the ban on gatherings of more than 10 — Mike Wees’ funeral would have been one of the best-attended in Omaha. The popular South Omaha native and brick mason, a well-known former Little League coach, would have packed a church.

But now, thanks to COVID-19, Wendy Wees is forced to delay a public ceremony. She will hold a “celebration of life” service at some yet-to-be determined date.

Other Omaha families are making similar choices, according to a look through the paid obituaries of The World-Herald.

Services by and large don’t appear to be happening except at the grave or in private with immediate family only. More than a few notices cite COVID-19 and say services will be held at some future date.

Some funeral homes, like Heafey Hoffman Dworak & Cutler, are offering livestreaming for mourners who can’t be in attendance but want to participate from the relative safety of their home computers.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home is offering help in staggering admittance of mourners.

“We’ll get as creative as we can and follow the directives to a T,” said Mike Hoy, funeral director there. “At the same time, our care and reverence for the deceased won’t change. It’s just the number of people gathered at the same time that will be the biggest hurdle.”

Saying goodbye to the dead is another way the virus has upended daily life.

But for Wendy, there is a silver lining in the delay. She needed this time to come to grips with what happened at her house Sunday and to enter the grieving process without also having to coordinate a large event. This delay gives her time to reflect on the life of her dear dad.

Mike Wees was born in Omaha in 1953, the second-oldest of six children. He and his siblings grew up in a two-bedroom home in South Omaha.

“I remember my dad telling me, the first one to the table actually got to eat,” she said.

He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, graduated from South High and was a three-sport athlete during his time at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he wrestled and played baseball and football.

He didn’t finish college but married high school sweetheart Jolene. They had three children: Wyatt, who lives in Italy; Wendy, of Omaha; and Wade, a son in Omaha who is also a brick mason and will carry on his father’s business, Super Mason.

Mike suffered loss: His marriage to Jolene ended. Two brothers, Dennis and Chuck, died.

Mike, like his carpenter uncle and brothers, was good with his hands and had just laid the last brick on a dream home he was building on a lake in Plattsmouth, Wendy said.

He and longtime girlfriend Julie Travis had plans to marry and had already applied for the marriage license. He had just returned from visiting Wyatt in Italy. Life was good.

On Sunday, Mike made his weekly stop to see Wendy, husband Jason Protiva and the kids: Wendy’s daughter Kaya, 18, and sons Abel, age 3, and Deacon, 1.

He brought garlic bread and pizza from Orsi’s and Matchbox cars for the boys.

A fun-loving, rip-roaring grandfather, Mike, 67, loved to tear around the house and chase the little ones, causing them to shriek with glee.

“He was running full blast. You cannot tell him to slow down. Anyone that knows him knows that you can’t slow him down,” Wendy said.

Mike was doing just that when his foot caught on a dog bed and he tripped, crashing over a stairway railing. He tumbled down the basement stairs. Wendy rushed down after her father, cradling him in her arms as he died. She believes her father broke his neck.

It made her consider the circle of life: Her father holding her when she entered the world; she held him as he left it.

“We did everything we could to save him, and we tried our best and we never gave up,” she said. “But I know the moment when he left his body because I could feel it, I could see it, I could hear him tell me everything was going to be OK.”

How to arrange a proper send-off? At first she planned “a very small funeral” because there wasn’t “a church on this planet that could have held the amount of people” who’d want to come. But the Omaha Archdiocese, bowing to the seriousness of COVID-19 contagion and increasingly tight restrictions on crowd size, canceled public Masses. Then came the governor’s directive on gatherings of no more than 10.

Wendy couldn’t help but think what her father, with a rich sense of humor, would have thought.

“I think he would have found that comical: ‘I can’t have a funeral!’ ” she said.

Wendy decided that the restrictions could buy her time to plan “the most epic party ever,” an event that would be less about mourning loss and more about celebrating life.

“Family and community was everything to him,” she said. “When you say half of Omaha knows him, I truly believe it. He lived his entire life for everyone else.”

Wendy noted that her father died doing what he loved, playing with his grandsons. Abel, who was born with a heart defect and had a transplant as an infant, will need future help. Memorials are requested for that.

Delays on funerals have a ripple effect on associated businesses: funeral escorts, for instance. Florists, too.

“This is just uncharted territory for everybody,” said Bill Cutler, director of Heafey Hoffman Dworak & Cutler.

Cutler said his funeral home is following government mandates and adapting to changes forced by the pandemic. He said mourners have options on how they want to remember and care for the deceased, and he believes everyone “will get through this together.”

Wendy is glad for more time right now. Given how coronavirus is ravaging Italy, where her brother lives, his return now would mean a mandatory quarantine.

Plus, she said the extra time is giving her time to reflect and to absorb the messages from well-wishers who were coached by her father and considered him a father figure. She said she’s taking time, sifting through photographs and relishing good memories.

“We’re just kind of in a holding pattern of what we’re going to do, which is kind of nice,” she said. “I am absolutely grateful for it, and I think my dad would be over the moon happy that we are going to throw a huge party for him later in the year — and there didn’t have to be a funeral.”