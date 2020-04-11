...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES,
AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COLD TEMPERATURES LATER IN THE DAY SUNDAY
INTO SUNDAY NIGHT COULD DAMAGE ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
From left, front, Goanar, mother Buk Deng, Nyedholi; second row, from left, Kier, Bethlehem and Wuor.
From the time of his birth in a refugee camp to the day police pulled his body out of Carter Lake, Wuor Wiyual’s life was full of hardship. And opportunity.
In the end, hardship won. On Friday, Omaha police identified the 19-year-old new American citizen and classified his death a suicide. News circulated among friends and family, shocking everyone who knew him.
“It’s beyond tragic to me that he’s gone,” said his former Bryan High coach and American government teacher, Terrence O’Donnell. “I’m just devastated and I know everybody who had him as a part of their lives is devastated.”
An autopsy was scheduled for this weekend. No funeral arrangements have yet been made. A gofundme campaign for his family was started on Saturday.
When reached Friday, Wuor’s brother Kier, a senior at Bellevue East High School, said their mother, Buk Deng, was in shock and hadn’t been able to utter a word.
Wuor, whose name is pronounced “war,” was born in a refugee camp in Ethiopia. His parents had married earlier that year. His mother was 16.
In an essay Wuor would later write to get a college scholarship, he said his parents, who’d fled South Sudan, had promised their parents in Africa that they would get their children to college.
“College is something I’ve always dreamed of going to,” he wrote in December 2017.
Wuor wanted to be a teacher.
Like a lot of boys growing up in America, though, Wuor first had designs on being a professional athlete. He was most interested in football, but everyone said he should play basketball. That sport proved hard initially for a gangly, constantly growing boy who at the time of his death was 6-feet-8 and 165 pounds.
In his 2017 essay, Wuor described not making his seventh-grade basketball team, a disappointment that caused him to turn his focus from football to basketball and steeled his will to make it the next year.
At Bryan High, he began playing on the freshman B team but worked his way to the varsity squad by his senior year. O’Donnell saw Wuor as a “a late bloomer” and once told him that his ceiling was “very, very, very high.”
That dream of basketball stardom drove him, O’Donnell said, but Wuor wanted most of all to be a teacher.
The scholarship essay explains why. Growing up in Omaha as the oldest of five children, Wuor took on responsibility for his family amid stresses including domestic violence and poverty. In seventh grade, his family was robbed of the kids’ TV and PlayStation and $500 cash his mother had hidden in a box.
His teachers at Bryan Middle School mobilized. They replaced the lost items and gave the children “the best Christmas ever.”
“It was the first time in my life I’ve woken to presents,” Wuor wrote.
In his essay, Wuor describes his hero — his mother. How she worked hard, “nearly 15-hour shifts then coming home, taking care of the kids.” How she stayed strong and didn’t give up, qualities he said “could take you far.”
Those were the very qualities O’Donnell and Wuor’s Central Community College coach, John Ritzdorf, saw in him.
“I’ll talk about Wuor all day long,” said Ritzdorf. “I’m not ashamed to say it — he’s a favorite of mine.”
Ritzdorf described Wuor as a student whose Christian faith was important, who placed value on family and was “proud of his mom,” and who was a model teammate whether on the court or on the bench.
“He was the most excited guy on the bench, jumping up and down after someone else made a really good play.”
Ritzdorf said Wuor embraced his opportunities at “CCC,” as the college is called.
“You could tell he appreciated it,” Ritzdorf said. “Nothing was a chore for him. He was super genuine and funny and caring.”
The basketball season wrapped up right as the novel coronavirus was starting to upend daily life. As the campus outside Columbus began to shut down, Wuor went back home.
Back to the Bellevue apartment where his mother and four younger siblings live. Back to his job at QuikTrip. Back to helping around the home.
Wuor’s brother said it wasn’t easy. Wuor’s computer wasn’t working right for his online classes. He wanted to be more independent, as he had been in college. And he had been drinking. This caused friction with his hero, his mother.
The two had words. Wuor left for his night shift on March 27. He didn’t come home. He sent text messages to several people, sounding distressed. A police report described them as “suicidal statements.” On March 28, Wuor’s 2017 Ford Fusion was pulled from Carter Lake.
On Thursday, members of the Omaha Fire Department dive team found his body.
“No words. Just Deep Wounds,” Kier wrote on Facebook.
He’d looked up to Wuor. His big brother had been his role model. Kier, too, plays basketball. He, too, has college hopes.
“He always knew how to make people laugh,” Kier said.
And he always pitched in. In that scholarship essay, Wuor wrote about helping distribute food and clothing to the needy and cleaning a thrift store.
“Just me experiencing getting help,” he wrote, “makes me want to give back to others.”
He apparently didn’t give himself the chance.
O’Donnell, his Bryan coach, was reeling last week.
“This is such a shock and blindsided tragedy,” O’Donnell said. “Everything about him was confidence to keep working hard and persevere. He persevered through extraordinarily difficult circumstances … I can’t wrap my head around what could be in his mind. Something he couldn’t overcome.”
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Longtime prosecutor Gary Lacey helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Lacey died Jan. 2 at the age of 77. Read more
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
