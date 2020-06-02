Gov. Pete Ricketts, in a statement after a meeting Monday with black community leaders in Omaha, said he apologized: “I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts says he hopes to meet personally with and apologize to a black pastor who walked out of a meeting over the governor’s comment to black leaders.
Pastor Jarrod Parker of North Omaha's St. Mark Baptist Church said he would like to sit down with Ricketts again and hopes that can happen.
“There’s always room for reconciliation,” Parker told The World-Herald.
After the meeting, Parker posted a video online saying Ricketts called the black leaders, “You people.” Parker walked out of the meeting that included the governor, Mayor Jean Stothert, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, a number of black pastors and other black community leaders.
Ricketts said he apologized at the meeting Monday.
In an interview with The World-Herald, he said he used the words, “You guys.” Others in attendance say Ricketts said, “You people,” but differ with Parker on the rest of what was said.
The governor acknowledged his comments were insensitive, although he said he didn’t intend them to be. Earlier in a statement, Ricketts said: “I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense.”
Monday’s meeting at Omaha's police headquarters was held immediately after a joint press conference with Schmaderer, Stothert and Ricketts. That press conference followed Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s announcement that he would not charge a white bar owner, Jake Gardner, in the shooting death of James Scurlock, a black protester.
Before the meeting, Parker posted to Facebook: “Getting prepared to begin a meeting with the Mayor, Governor and Police Chief. Pray!!”
An hour into the meeting, Parker said the room was “charged.” The Governor’s Office described the meeting as “emotionally raw” at times.
By several accounts, the discussion turned to an earlier legislative bill that Ricketts supported related to removing disciplinary procedures from union bargaining for law enforcement.
The Governor’s Office said Ricketts asked the group where the community was on that effort. That’s when he said the offending words.
Parker said he walked out of the meeting. In his video, Parker called Ricketts “a racist governor” and warned of more unrest in Omaha.
“That’s why the city is going to go up in flames, Mrs. Mayor and Mr. Chief,” Parker said. “You’re not listening, and you can’t listen because at the top of the state is a racist governor.”
Ricketts said he’s sorry Parker took that from his comments. Ricketts said he’s working hard to bridge gaps in the North Omaha community and create opportunities there.
“We have worked really hard in my administration to demonstrate over the last couple of months that we are trying to engage the North Omaha community,” he said.
At Monday's press conference, Ricketts said issues for communities of color and access to equal justice “are real and important.”
Schmaderer declined to comment for this story.
Mayor Jean Stothert said a lot of anger at the meeting was directed at her, Ricketts and Schmaderer. But she said the meeting was important to let people from the community speak and for officials to hear them.
“That’s OK,” Stothert said. “That’s why we were there.”
Ricketts said he plans to have Tony Goins, the Department of Economic Development’s director, and Dannette Smith, the Department of Health and Human Services CEO, reach out to Parker. Ricketts said he would like to apologize in person.
Ricketts also said he’d like to move forward.
“We’ve got to work together to improve the conditions in North Omaha,” the governor said.
Parker said he believes “we can bring some healing” to the situation.
“We need to move past the moment and begin to move forward with whatever we can do with this dialogue.”
The crazy thing is, he had already been meeting with them for over and hour-and-a-half when he let that stupid phrase slip. And it was indeed a stupid phrase.
So go ahead and be angry about it - but maybe think about context just a little bit.
Aww, did the governor get tired after an hour and a half of tough conversation? Sounds like he has low energy!
Listen to city council/county board meetings. The black officials, and some whites COMMONLY use the term "YOU ALL". To me it sounds a little uneducated. But it is said by black elected officials. To white people.
“You all” is a lot different from “you people”.
Where have you moved the goal posts too? I can't even see them anymore!
And Parker is supposed to be a "minister". How can a true man of God show such hate and no forgiveness towards a white man?
Even Jesus got angry, throwing the money changers out of the temple. And hey, A.D. - judge not let ye be judged.
Lest ye be judged. Stupid spellcheck.
Leave it to Jeffrey Robb to make this all about Ricketts and not the looters. People are getting sick and tired of reporters trying to make it all about the problem solvers and not the criminals doing the damage and destruction. For every time a reporter refuses to report the looting, damage to hard earned business, etc, there will be another 10000 votes for the President in November.
Well, this story was about Rickets apology for what he said so why wouldn't he make the story about Rickets?
So, if someone says something that I perceive as bad I should walk away, or Should I peacefully discuss the problem and solve the issue. I know our Governor would be open to that approach.
End of Line
The so called "problem solvers" are the problem. Don't you guys get it? Considering the nature of the meeting, Ricketts comment was beyond tone deaf. It was a subconscious Freudian slip that illustrates his true colors. Russ, I'm not sure what kind of drugs you are on, probably the side effects of disenfectant. Photo op maneuver by Trump.....surreal. "That's some crazy, sh-t"-George W. Bush
Yeah, all those poor folks who were NOT listened to for over and hour-and-a-half before Ricketts' gaff. Poor poor attention whores!
Words mean nothing - especially apologies. Actions are what counts.
