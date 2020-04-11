We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This week, the world watched as Wisconsin voters stood for hours in long lines to cast ballots during a pandemic.

Nebraska is next in line May 12, when polling places open for the state’s primary election. Officials are pressing Nebraskans to vote early by mail, but they still expect thousands to head to the polls on Election Day.

The Cornhusker State remains an outlier by proceeding as scheduled with in-person voting. At last count, 16 states had postponed primaries due to COVID-19.

Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb criticized the state for moving forward with in-person voting, calling the decision “reckless.”

“We shouldn’t put us in the position of Wisconsin, where we have to make a late decision (about voting) and there is confusion,” Kleeb said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said late Friday afternoon that Nebraskans have voted through wars and previous pandemics. The state is not going to disenfranchise voters, he said. It will let them vote. State Republican Party leaders agreed.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Nebraska will not face the same fate as Wisconsin.

Nebraska has a month longer to prepare and faces no similar confusion from state leaders about whether its May election will happen.

Wisconsin scrambled to staff and open polling places after the state’s conservative-led Supreme Court declined to delay the election, despite a stay-at-home order and changes sought by the state’s Democratic governor.

In Nebraska, most of the state’s regular polling sites will be open and staffed, Evnen said. Part of Wisconsin’s problems on Tuesday involved its need, at the last second, to condense polling sites serving towns the size of Grand Island into one or two sites.

“That’s not going to happen here,” Evnen said.

A big reason: Nebraska’s county clerks and election commissioners have been working diligently to recruit the three-plus poll workers each precinct needs, he said.

In addition, Ricketts and Evnen are asking as many people as possible to vote by mail.

The State of Nebraska, following efforts by Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, has mailed every registered voter in all 93 counties an application to request a mail-in ballot.

About 200,000 registered Nebraskans have already responded with ballot requests, Evnen said. That puts the state on pace for a high-turnout primary, from home.

In Douglas County alone, more people have requested ballots this year than have voted in any Omaha-area primary election on record, Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

“The numbers are indicating that the vast majority of individuals are going to be voting by mail,” Kruse said. “It is our hope that it’s a very, very quiet Election Day at the polls.”

Nebraska also has the ability under state law to draft poll workers, just as it can draft jurors for jury duty. No other state has that power, based on legal research by the National Conference of State Legislatures, spokesman Matt Bullock said.

Drafted poll workers make up nearly half of the 1,400 people needed for a typical primary in Douglas County. The rest sign up to help. Kruse expects a similar split this year.

Before COVID-19 hit, Sarpy County had already decided to draft poll workers for the first time in years, said Michelle Andahl, Sarpy’s election commissioner. The growing county needed more help, she said, so it sent notices in early March to roughly 100 people.

Sarpy expects to need about 500 workers to staff polling sites in places like Papillion, La Vista, Bellevue and Gretna, she said.

Counties across the state are asking people to sign up to be poll workers because as many as 1 in 3 poll workers are bowing out in some locations, The World-Herald has learned.

Retiree Bob Monaco has been a poll worker for a quarter-century. But this May, Monaco won’t report to the Bellevue polling place near Fontenelle Forest where he regularly worked.

The 80-year-old has an autoimmune disorder, the kind of secondary health condition that public health experts say puts him at greater risk of the novel coronavirus.

“We want to be real careful about preserving the right to vote,” Monaco said. “By the same token, it’s tough to put yourself at risk for such a devastating illness.”

Evnen said he’s hopeful most counties won’t have to draft poll workers because Nebraskans are looking for ways to help their neighbors.

“This is an opportunity for us to begin developing the next generation of poll workers,” Evnen said.

State and local election officials are pushing for help from younger, healthy poll workers, and many officials say they are seeing a bumper crop of first-time volunteers.

One of those new poll workers is Elkhorn-area resident Isabelle Lu, an 18-year-old freshman psychology major who is home from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Her mom mentioned the state was looking for poll workers to help replace people from more vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those with health conditions.

Lu contacted the Douglas County Election Commission and found out how to apply and train as a poll worker online. This May, she will work at an Omaha polling site.

“It makes me feel really proud,” Lu said. “It’s a reminder that the younger generation and the younger people have more importance than some people say they do.”

Poll workers are protected under state and federal law from having to use sick or vacation time to participate. Most will work a long day, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., officials said.

Nebraska pays its poll workers at least an hourly minimum wage. Potential volunteers can contact their local county’s election office, officials say.

But not everybody has a choice of whether to serve.

One of the people summoned this year was Gretna resident Andy Herrmann, 37, who sells medical equipment for cancer patients. He said most times he would be happy to help.

But during a global pandemic, Herrmann faced a choice between serving and risking his family’s health, or not serving and facing a possible misdemeanor conviction.

Herrmann helps care for his father-in-law, who is recovering from surgery for oral cancer. He brings him groceries, helps him up when he falls, he said.

“I think the importance and need to hold timely elections is universally recognized,” he said. “But that need does not supersede a person’s right to safety and health.”

State law gives county election officials some latitude to release drafted poll workers due to ill health or for another good reason.

Herrmann said he learned from Sarpy election officials on Friday that his service would be deferred to a future election.

Evnen said the state will provide poll workers with safety kits, including N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Monaco, the longtime poll worker, said he’s impressed with the efforts being made.

But for Herrmann, the state kits don’t comfort him. They confirm the risk.

“The act of supplying the kit is an admission that the work will not be safe,” Herrmann said.

He said he’d like the state to do one of three things: postpone the primary election, move it to all mail or drop-off, or remove the legal requirement that people work the polls.

Ricketts, through spokesman Taylor Gage, said Friday that he has no plans to waive the poll worker draft statute and he supports the secretary of state’s work.

Michael Cich-Jones, who oversees Douglas County’s election board, acknowledged poll workers’ anxiety, but said people who don’t vote by mail should have the opportunity to vote in person.

Election leaders said they are still discussing how best to preserve public health at the polls. Among the steps expected: putting voting booths at least 6 feet apart, cleaning voting stations between uses and marking places on the floor for voters to stand.

Kleeb said the state, if it’s determined to hold the May 12 primary, should consider other options, including working with local banks to offer drive-thru voting or expanding curbside voting beyond the elderly and people with disabilities.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said Friday that she would prefer voting by mail but said she understands the importance of in-person voting. She stopped short of calling in-person voting a public health concern.

Nebraska election officials say they expect a much better situation than in Wisconsin.

Nebraska plans to move or consolidate only a handful of polling places, mainly to accommodate requests by hosts that sites be moved and to address public health concerns, officials said.

For example, polling sites will move out of senior centers and public housing towers to nearby schools, which are closed, and churches. One new site will be Omaha South High School.

Schools and most other public facilities are required under state law to allow voting. Churches volunteer to serve as polling sites.

“I think we’re going to have an orderly, successful, fair and secure election,” Evnen said. “Our voters will be protected, and so will our poll workers, and we’re going to be proud of our state.”