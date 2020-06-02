A black pastor at a North Omaha Baptist church says he walked out of a Monday meeting with city leaders and Gov. Pete Ricketts after the governor told black leaders, “The problem I have with you people.”
Ricketts, in a statement, said he apologized: “I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense.”
In a video he posted online, Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Mark Baptist Church said he was invited to the meeting with Ricketts, Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, along with black pastors and black leaders.
The group discussed the killing of James Scurlock, and Parker said he “put context to the issues surrounding the systematic racism that produced it.”
Then in the video, Parker said, “Pete Ricketts said, ‘The problem I have with you people.’ … He called black pastors and black leaders in Omaha, ‘You people.’ ”
That term is considered offensive by some because it implies that the "you" is different or less than others.
Parker said he walked out of the meeting. He called Ricketts “a racist governor” and warned of more unrest in Omaha.
“That’s why the city is going to go up in flames, Mrs. Mayor and Mr. Chief,” Parker said. “You’re not listening, and you can’t listen because at the top of the state is a racist governor.”
The meeting at Omaha's police headquarters was held immediately after a joint press conference with Schmaderer, Stothert and Ricketts. That press conference followed Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s announcement that he would not charge a white bar owner, Jake Gardner, in the shooting death of Scurlock, a black protester.
Ricketts has supported peaceful protests and called for peace Monday night. At Monday's press conference, Ricketts said issues for communities of color and access to equal justice “are real and important.”
“We’ve got to continue to work on building those relationships and providing that access,” he said.
Schmaderer tried to set a conciliatory tone at the press conference, even saying that “we kneel with everybody” on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The police chief asked people to remember strides Omaha has made in improving police-community relations and said he wants to move past the unrest and keep working to improve those relations.
Schmaderer cited the meeting with “community partners” but declined to discuss who was attending out of respect to the participants.
“We know everyone is hurting,” he said, “and we want to get started working right now with our community.”
Before the meeting, Parker posted to Facebook: “Getting prepared to begin a meeting with the Mayor, Governor and Police Chief. Pray!!”
Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooter not charged
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Omaha World-Herald reporter Reece Ristau has his bag searched by law enforcement as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A person bleeds while being detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger talks with people gathered for a demonstration on Monday in downtown Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters gather at 13th and Howard on Monday in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A group marches down 13th Street on Monday in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger marches with protesters on Monday.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People try to leave the area on the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger tries to make way for protesters to leave the area on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Omaha police load people they arrested on a Metro city bus during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger kneels with protesters on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Law enforcement surround people at a protest on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Law enforcement watches as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Someone takes a photo of a broken window that someone else had broke during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People gather at the corner of 13th and Howard as National Guard troops stand by in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
National Guard
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters cross the corner of 13th and Howard street as National Guard troops stand on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People hold signs at the corner of 13th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Monday shortly after it was announced no charges were being filed in the shooting death of James Scurlock.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People chat with National Guard members on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine
At a press conference Monday, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office wouldn't file charges against Jake Gardner in the killing of James Scurlock during a protest Saturday. Kleine said he would welcome other video of the incident, but he said it would have to be “substantially” different from the evidence officials currently have to change his mind on charges.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Messages for James Scurlock are spray painted on boarded up windows Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Office Building
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Next Chapter bookstore
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Windows are boarded up in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People walk by a building in downtown Omaha on Monday with a message for James Scurlock on the windows.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A crowd demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A police officer walks north on 13th Street during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The crazy thing is, he had already been meeting with them for over and hour-and-a-half when he let that stupid phrase slip. And it was indeed a stupid phrase.
So go ahead and be angry about it - but maybe think about context just a little bit.
Listen to city council/county board meetings. The black officials, and some whites COMMONLY use the term "YOU ALL". To me it sounds a little uneducated. But it is said by black elected officials. To white people.
And Parker is supposed to be a "minister". How can a true man of God show such hate and no forgiveness towards a white man?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.