Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that State Treasurer John Murante should have been more mindful about the public perception of setting up an outreach office in Omaha without notice to the public.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts offered a mild rebuke, and a state lawmaker offered to toughen a state law about advertising by state constitutional officers, in the wake of revelations that State Treasurer John Murante has spent nearly $600,000 on hundreds of ads that prominently feature him.

A World-Herald story on Sunday detailed how Murante had opened a State Treasurer’s satellite “outreach” office in Omaha four months ago that is virtually unknown to the public, and how he’s spent nearly $600,000 on public service ads in the past six months with a company for which he used to work.

Ricketts, during his monthly radio call-in show Monday afternoon, said that Murante should have been more mindful about the public perception of setting up an outreach office in Omaha without notice to the public and also of contracting with a former employer for the public service advertisements.

“Taxpayer money should be handled with the utmost care,” the governor said.

The $593,200 of work done by Murante’s former employer, Victory Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, was not subject to a public bidding process. The state law that requires bids on state service contracts costing $50,000 or more doesn’t apply to constitutional officers, such as the treasurer, governor and state auditor.

Ricketts commented in response to a question raised on the call-in show by a woman identified as Ann of Lincoln.

The Republican governor said he will encourage Murante, a former state senator and a Republican, to ensure that the public knows how they can make use of the Omaha office when it gets up and running.

The office, which is costing nearly $60,000 a year to rent, is located on the second floor of a bank building at 111 N. 181st St., and, The World-Herald learned, has been open since September. It currently houses three employees, but there is nothing on the State Treasurer’s website to reveal that there is an Omaha office, and no signage on the bank building or along the street to indicate that either.

Ricketts said that elected officials need to make sure they are sending the right message about taking care of state funds. With that in mind, he said, Murante should have sought bids on the TV ads, even though bids were not required under state law.

Murante did not respond to phone messages or emails left with him Monday afternoon.

But in the Sunday story, he defended his spending on the Omaha office and the TV ads as fulfilling his campaign promise to increase awareness about the services offered by the Treasurer’s Office. The four ads all begin with Murante speaking to the camera saying “Hi, I’m State Treasurer John Murante ...” and one features video of his wife and child.

He said he selected Victory Enterprises because the firm had done his ads during his 2018 campaign and because he thought their fees were reasonable and couldn’t be beat.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said he is exploring expanding a current state law that prohibits state constitutional officers from running advertisements that include their name during an election year. The law was passed in 2002 amid concerns that some office holders were using state funds to increase their name recognition for future political campaigns.

Hansen, a Democrat, said he is considering a bill to expand the prohibition against using an officeholder’s name in such advertising to all years.

“If it’s good policy in election years, that would make it good policy in non-election years, too,” Hansen said.

Murante has said the ads were financed through fees charged on college savings accounts and excess unclaimed property funds, and that no state tax dollars were used. But the spending on ads, according to state records, is on pace to exceed past spending on ads by three- to five-fold.

Murante said the Omaha office would become “much more public” in a few weeks. The treasurer rejected suggestions that a public outreach office would be better located in a high traffic area of the city, such as Westroads Mall or the Old Market.

The State Treasurer’s Office currently has a satellite office for unclaimed property in Lincoln’s busy Haymarket District. The public can walk up to a window and seek help in discovering if any unclaimed property is owed to them.

