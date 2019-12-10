Cat

A kitty hangs out at Felius, Omaha’s first cat cafe. Organizers recently started a cat rescue group.

 MICHAEL O’CONNOR/THE WORLD-HERALD

Money raised on Giving Tuesday will make a big difference to a newly launched cat rescue organization in Omaha.

It will go toward shots, spay and neuter procedures and other medical care for homeless cats needing adoption. 

Felius Rescue raised nearly $4,000 last week on Giving Tuesday. 

The effort, held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a chance for nonprofits to share their missions and drum up donations. This year, more than 200 nonprofits in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, including Felius, teamed up with Share Omaha for the event. 

Participants are urged to share an act of kindness, volunteer, donate or shop for a cause. The local nonprofits raised more than $500,000, said Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha. More than 400 people pledged or registered to volunteer with nonprofits. 

"People understood that it wasn't just about writing a check or making an online donation," Maas said.

Bre Phelan, president and founder of Felius, said having participating nonprofits gathered on one website helped people find a cause that's important to them. In addition to monetary donations, Phelan said the group received 10 new volunteer applications.

"Days like Giving Tuesday are really important and impactful for nonprofit organizations," Phelan said. "It helps bring awareness, and without the support of the community — whether donating time, money or talent — these organizations would not be able to have as big of an impact."

