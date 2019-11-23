From left, siblings Harvey Nish, 6, Vivian Nish, 4, and Audrey Nish, 2, look at the gingerbread houses on display. “They would love to touch, but we’re being very careful,” said their grandma Carol Nish.
Now open daily at the Ramada Plaza Hotel at 72nd and Grover Streets, the event runs through Dec. 15. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The festival was previously held at the Mormon Trail Center. When it was canceled earlier this year, Nancy and Ron Marshall volunteered to revive the event for one last run.
The couple searched all of Florence for a venue before settling on the Ramada Plaza, which had ample parking and provided the space for free.
“I had no budget and no decorations,” Nancy Marshall said.
Still, she was resourceful.
Marshall called the Mormon Trail Center and secured about half of the decorations from past festivals. Then she went down the list of gingerbread house makers — from elderly women to Boy Scouts — and asked if they would contribute their work again.
Anyone can bring their own gingerbread house to display up until the end of the festival, said Marshall, who also shortened the name of the event.
“The reason we do it is to make people feel happy, to really feel Christmas. And to maybe feel a little bit more love than the hate going around,” she said.
On Saturday, 121 gingerbread creations were being admired by visitors roaming the festival.
Carol and Bill Nish trailed their three grandchildren who jumped and skipped between displays.
“They love it,” she said. “They would love to touch, but we’re being very careful.”
Kim Hansen, a third grade teacher at Crestwood Elementary School, took videos for her students. Usually, Hansen’s class would visit the festival on a field trip to the Mormon Trail Center, but they made other plans when they heard that it had been canceled.
“I always love this for the kids,” Hansen said. “I hope someone takes it over because it’s a really good experience.”
It won’t be the Marshalls, Nancy said, adding that the event takes too much work at her age.
But this year, she will be at the festival to oversee the many musical events. Performances include a husband and wife harp and piano duo at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and a bell ringing group at 5 p.m. Dec. 6.
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas figures on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas lights on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas decorations on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas decorations on display at a home owned by Ron Daniels near 251st and Capital Circle.
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
