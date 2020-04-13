Beginning Wednesday, Giles Road will close to traffic from 192nd to 204th Streets as crews work to widen it to three lanes.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and last through July 15, weather permitting, according to a press release from Sarpy County.
Work will include grading, installing culverts and paving the roadway. Local traffic will be able to access all properties throughout construction.
The work is part of a multi-year package of projects called CONNECTSarpy that will widen and pave roads in a 9-square-mile section in the western part of the county.
The biggest CONNECTSarpy project will curve 192nd Street to the east and connect it with 180th Street about a quarter-mile south of Giles Road, creating a major north-south road in that part of the county.
The county is providing updates on the projects and interactive maps at connectsarpy.com.
