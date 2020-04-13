Gene Leahy Mall

The Gene Leahy Mall is being raised to street level as part the massive riverfront overhaul.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Officials will temporarily close lanes on Douglas and Farnam Streets downtown because of Gene Leahy Mall construction. 

Starting Tuesday, one lane of Douglas Street and one lane of Farnam Street east of 14th Street will close for about a month. 

On Monday, April 20, two additional lanes of Douglas Street will close for about a week, reducing it to only one lane. 

"At least one lane will remain open during this work so traffic will not be completely restricted — but commuters may notice some slowdowns in the area," said Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

