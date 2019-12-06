Funeral services have been set for a 33-year-old Omaha man who was fatally shot Wednesday at the Little Italy intersection of Fifth and William Streets.

When police arrived about 2:45 p.m., Jethro DuFour was lying on a sidewalk with severe injuries. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

A memorial service for DuFour is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.

DuFour is preceded in death by his father, Dennis DuFour, and uncle Dan DuFour. He is survived by his mother, Shari Kellner; sister Ashly Sanchez; uncle Larry Kellner; niece Aliyah; and nephew Alex.

Police have not announced an arrest in the shooting.

