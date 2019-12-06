Funeral services have been set for a 33-year-old Omaha man who was fatally shot Wednesday at the Little Italy intersection of Fifth and William Streets.
When police arrived about 2:45 p.m., Jethro DuFour was lying on a sidewalk with severe injuries. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
A memorial service for DuFour is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
DuFour is preceded in death by his father, Dennis DuFour, and uncle Dan DuFour. He is survived by his mother, Shari Kellner; sister Ashly Sanchez; uncle Larry Kellner; niece Aliyah; and nephew Alex.
Police have not announced an arrest in the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.