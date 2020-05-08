20190503_new_feature_rs (copy)

Areas in western Iowa are at greatest risk for a frost early Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Frost is possible across the region, Valley-based meteorologist Bryon Miller said, but it's most likely in western Iowa because winds in the area are expected to be lighter and temperatures lower than in other area spots.

The forecast for Omaha calls for patchy frost after 5 a.m. Saturday with a low of 37. Saturday's high is expected to be in the mid-60s.

A low around 40 is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday night's low is expected to be around 37.

Next week, Miller said, is expected to be cooler than normal.

Rain totals for the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Friday include .32 of an inch at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, .36 at Valley, .47 at Offutt Air Force Base, .40 at the Millard Airport and .28 in Council Bluffs.

