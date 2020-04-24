Editor's note: This story first appeared in The World-Herald on June 6, 2010.
Destiny was calling on that May day when the telephone rang in the Omaha Police Department’s gang unit office at 24th and Lake Streets.
Officer Virgil Patlan picked up the phone. A federal agent he knew, Jim Slosson, was on the line from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Slosson needed police to arrest a dangerous young felon whose name kept coming up in gang, gun and drug investigations in those days, the mid-1990s.
“Do you know Servando Perales?” Slosson asked.
“Sure, I know him,” Patlan answered.
“We just issued a federal warrant for him,” Slosson said. “Can you keep an eye out?”
Patlan hopped in his cruiser. He drove south, toward Perales’ parents’ house near Rosenblatt Stadium.
That call on May 28, 1996, could have led to many things. The least likely result is the one that happened.
Perales went to prison. He had a jailhouse conversion that took. And eventually, he and the cop who cuffed him became friends. Today, the former adversaries are allies in the fight to keep young people from throwing away their lives and the lives of others on the streets of Omaha.
Perales, now 39 and an ordained minister, runs the Victory Boxing Club in South Omaha, where he and fellow coaches mix pugilistic instruction with Christian guidance. About 50 at-risk kids work out there for two hours a night at least five times a week.
Patlan, now retired from the Police Department, and U.S. Marshal Mark Martinez are among several law enforcement types who have helped Perales keep the club going and growing during make-or-break times.
Patlan is one of Perales’ main supporters, donating his own money and working with the Latino Peace Officers Association to raise more.
Patlan and his wife, Rebecca, go into schools to urge children to stay out of gangs. Sometimes Perales joins them. They smile as they tell the kids: This is your neighborhood. Take care of it.
But back in the day, Patlan and Perales wasted no smiles on each other. There was no mistaking where they stood in regard to protecting the community.
One was a good guy — and the other was a bad guy.
Patlan and Perales both grew up in South Omaha, which in those days was like a small town within the city. For Patlan and Perales, the connections were even closer than usual: One of Perales’ best buddies was an older brother of Patlan’s wife.
Patlan, now 54, had followed a traditional South Omaha path up the economic ladder by joining the Army and then becoming a career police officer. He used his Spanish skills and background to work in gang intervention in South Omaha.
Perales was a smart, tough little guy with promise as a boxer. He won district Golden Gloves titles in 1987 and 1989. But he had a rough early life with an alcoholic father who eventually abandoned the family. Perales was caught with hashish in his locker at South High School and eventually expelled.
Perales gave up boxing at age 18 and, by his 20s, was well on his way down a bad path. He was a meth addict. He spent three months in prison after a 1991 federal conviction for possessing a machine gun. By the mid-1990s, police suspected he was a leader in a criminal organization dealing in drugs and guns.
They were right.
In his own words, Perales “terrorized the streets” of South Omaha by running a drug business and selling guns to criminals. Authorities wanted him off those streets.
“A lot of people were aware of who he was and what he was up to,” Slosson, the federal agent, said. “Basically, it was looking for a case that you could perfect against him.”
Omaha police caught Perales with a concealed weapon in 1995. In February 1996, Perales ran from a car that police had stopped for not having a license plate. According to court records, he ditched two stolen semi-automatic handguns before the officers caught him.
Three months later, he was out on bail when the authorities decided to take him to federal court on a gun case.
That led to the warrant and Slosson’s phone call to the gang unit. For the first time, Patlan’s and Perales’ paths would cross on the job.
Patlan planned to drive past the Perales family home.
“And I’ll be danged if I’m not coming down 13th Street and he pulls out right in front of me,” Patlan said.
Perales was at the wheel of his mother’s car. A couple of his cohorts were with him.
The cop flipped on his emergency lights. The gang member pulled over.
The way Perales remembers it, he drove past an unmarked car in the Rosenblatt lot, and then four or five police cars swooped in and surrounded him.
Patlan recalls that it was just him at first, and then a backup car.
Both remember Patlan walking toward Perales’ window. Patlan didn’t have his gun out, but he was wary, given the reputations of Perales and his companions.
“On a dangerous traffic stop like that, even with Servando, if it was him or me, if him and I were going to exchange gunfire, my thing was ‘I’m going home at night,’” Patlan said. “I gotta do what I gotta do.”
The officer spoke calmly: “We gotcha, Servando. We got a warrant for you.”
The subtext: You’re caught. Don’t do anything stupid.
Perales glared at Patlan.
“If looks could kill ...” Patlan said later.
But Perales didn’t make a move.
“Do whatcha gotta do,” Perales told Patlan. “I don’t care.”
Looking back now, Perales said it’s a good thing he didn’t have a gun or see a chance to run.
Patlan cuffed Perales and took him downtown.
Perales eventually pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
He had no desire to be reformed.
“I was going to lay it down for a little while, then come out and back to business — try to run the drug operation in South Omaha. ... But God had other plans.”
Perales was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca in southern Minnesota. He ran into a South Omaha man he knew, Frankie Granados, who was serving 14 years on a drug conviction. Granados invited Perales to Bible study and worship services.
Perales resisted. Then he relented. Then he repented.
“I finally surrendered my heart,” he said. “I just realized that there was a woman at home that loved me, that sent me letters, and I didn’t deserve that. I thought about my two little ones, and how I used to not spend any time with them. I just wanted to get high and stay high.
“I realized that after my father left, I had a big empty hole in my heart that I was trying to fill with drugs, gangs, money, power, women. ... It was a God-shaped hole, and only God could fill it.”
Behind bars, Perales vowed to marry his girlfriend, Michelle, and become a good father. He resolved to stay off drugs and become a professional boxer.
Perales was released from prison in August 1997. He married Michelle. He stayed clean. Though 26 — old to begin a professional boxing career — he landed a few pro fights in Omaha and Las Vegas. He won more than he lost, but he couldn’t break through by beating ranked fighters.
After a couple of years, Perales decided to hang up his gloves.
“What was really etched in my heart and mind was, ‘Man, it’s not about you anymore,’” he said. “‘It’s about coming back to the same community that you once terrorized and trying to get through to some of these kids.’”
Perales put himself under the tutelage of the Rev. Petey Tellez, who was then preaching at Bellevue Christian Center, and later founded Hope Community Church in South Omaha.
“I was going around to these outreaches with (Tellez) and kind of watching what he did, and how he spoke about how to change your life,” Perales said. “I thought, ‘Wow, maybe this was something I could also do.’”
Meanwhile, Patlan and other police officers began hearing that Perales had found God in prison. They had heard that story before — and seen supposedly reformed people slide back into their old criminal ways.
“I thought, ‘Yeah, right. He’s seen the light,’” Patlan said. “And being a cop, here I go again: It’s, like, sometimes you gotta prove you’re innocent. You gotta prove who you are now.”
The cop in Patlan remained skeptical. The Christian in him was looking for a reason to believe.
Patlan sent word to Perales that he wanted to talk.
“I was thinking, ‘Naaah, he’s a cop. I’m not gonna go talk to him,’” Perales said. “But God just kept pressing it on my heart: ‘Man, you know, you’re a Christian now. You’re not a gang member. You’re not a drug dealer.’”
Perales went to Patlan’s house. He knocked on the door.
“Sure enough, he came out and we talked,” Perales said. “I said, ‘Hey, uh, I really, uh, first and foremost I want to apologize for the life I used to live.’ ... I said, ‘I’d like to be a part of what you’re doing (in gang prevention).’”
Patlan was beginning to think this guy could be legit. Still he, like most people, was noncommittal when he heard Perales’ boxing club idea.
Perales understood.
“Unfortunately,” he said, “prison and a life of crime is a revolving door for criminals. ... I think with Virgil and a lot of other folks ... they wanted to step back and just watch and see this thing unfold, see if this guy’s real.”
The turning points came in churches and Perales’ garage.
Patlan’s brother-in-law and Perales’ friend, Pipes Barrientos, died. He had run afoul of the law, too, and then reformed after prison. Perales spoke at the funeral about his friend’s religious conversion, and his own.
Shocked, Patlan looked at his wife and said: “He’s a brother in the Lord now.”
The Patlans grew to know Perales better while attending Hope Community Church together.
Then Perales started his boxing club in his garage in 2004. His former boxing coach, Kenny Wingo, gave him keys to the Downtown Boxing Club so the kids could spar there once a week. Tellez and his church helped from the beginning.
The Patlans started quietly giving donations to Perales. Support was building from other quarters. In 2005, Perales found space to rent in an old building at 26th and N Streets. He put in a boxing ring.
He worked during the day at the YMCA at 30th and Q Streets — still does — and opened the club in the evenings. It grew past 30 members.
Besides sparring, jumping rope, running and Bible studying, the boys and girls at Victory Boxing Club began doing volunteer work in the community.
Perales was not only giving the youths somewhere safe and fun to be in the evenings, he also was teaching them discipline — and helping them learn how to live like people with a future. People who have a stake in their community.
One day, shortly after retiring from the Police Department in 2008, Patlan walked into the YMCA and found Perales.
“He hands me an envelope,” Perales said, “and he says, ‘Just want to bless you, brother, and I just want to thank you for what you’re doing for the community of South Omaha. Don’t open it until I leave.’”
Patlan left.
“I opened it,” Perales said. “There was a $2,500 check in there, and a note that said, ‘Thank you, I’m proud of what you’re doing.’ And I just about cried, because he’s the guy that arrested me about 10 years earlier.”
The money meant the world to the financially struggling club, which survived on donations and proceeds from carwashes and enchilada sales. Perales could pay two or three months rent. He bought gloves and other equipment.
“What occurred to me was ‘God is good, man,’” Perales said. “My second thought was, ‘You know, I hated this guy at one time.’ He stood for everything contrary to what I stood for. And I could go over to his house right now, we could kick back, watch a movie, watch videos, and we could hang out like friends.”
A couple of years later, then-Omaha Police Capt. Mark Martinez was at 26th and N Streets on other police business when he happened to see Perales carrying equipment out of the club. The roof was leaking. Perales needed a new place.
There happened to be a building with a gym, the old Woodson Center at 3009 R St., on the market. Martinez talked to a friend, Ron Revers. Revers talked to Perales.
“Ron bought the building and, on a handshake, told Servando ‘Pay me this much a month and I’ll just forward it on to the bank,’” said Martinez, who went on to become a deputy Omaha police chief and now is U.S. marshal for Nebraska.
Martinez helped Perales recruit more professionals, including a lawyer and a Creighton University assistant professor, to the Victory board. They started putting together a long-term business plan. Perales began getting small grants here and there. The board and Perales now are launching an effort to buy the building.
In May, they opened a teen center — open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday — offering table tennis, foosball and air hockey tables, along with Christian counseling. There are plans to offer tutoring.
Confidence in Perales “kind of caught fire, and it’s contagious,” Martinez said. “Things started going his way.”
As for police supporting someone they once locked up, Martinez said: “We’re humans. We have hearts. We have feelings. We’re willing to give second chances. We know the difficulties young people go through.”
Patlan agreed. He has watched kids from the club graduate from high school. Go to the military. One earned a college scholarship this year. Five have qualified for national boxing tourneys.
“Servando’s got it going right,” Patlan said. “To me, it’s amazing.”
The newest member of Victory’s board? Virgil Patlan.
