Only the statue of George Washington is seated, as protesters lie face down for 10 minutes Tuesday evening outside the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island during a peaceful demonstration sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In tiny Harvard, Nebraska, the town’s only black man organized a Black Lives Matters rally that drew many of his neighbors and a sympathetic police chief.

In the northwest Nebraska college town of Chadron, dozens of students others voiced their solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement.

From the Panhandle town of Scottsbluff, east across the Nebraska, many communities have turned out to show their support for people of color and against police brutality and racism.

And in several of those rallies, Nebraskans have lain on the ground on their bellies, hands clasped behind their back, to get a small sense of what George Floyd experienced before he died with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on his neck.

“I haven’t met anybody who is morally OK with the murder of George Floyd,” Trysa Flood, a junior at Chadron State College, said in a video the college published of a rally there Wednesday. “At this point, silence is violence.”

BrYanna Lyon said she was surprised how many people showed up at the Chadron rally to support her and other African-Americans.

“If two people had showed up, we would have been grateful as a black community,” she said.

But what matters is that brutality toward citizens of color comes to an end.

One of Thursday evening’s protesters in Grand Island was Brianna Simpkins, 10.

Chadron Chief of Police Tim Lordino attended the rally to show his support.

“I’m here to engage, it’s important that we be respectful of each other’s rights," he said. "I want to make sure those rights are protected."

In Grand Island, supportive chants were met by honks and cheers from passing vehicles on Wednesday. It was the fourth night of protests following acts of violence on Sunday and Tuesday nights, according to the Grand Island Independent.

As has occurred in other cities, protest organizers in Grand Island said they did not support those who would do violence.

“They’re not part of our protest,” Jasmine Tapia with the group, Justice Coalition of Grand Island, told the Independent. “That should not even be a question because that is not what we’re about.”

About 50 people turned out for the rally in Harvard, Nebraska, where the population is about 970. The protest was organized by Jermaine Guinyard, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“Even in small-town Nebraska, we may not deal with police brutality, but we have injustice and inequality to deal with,” said Guinyard, who is black.

Speakers included pastors, the police chief and his officer.

“I’m not in favor of any excessive force at all,” Harvard Police Chief Wayne Alley said from the steps of the Harvard’s city hall, according to the Journal Star. “And I’m for everything that you guys stand for. I wish you the best of luck.”

