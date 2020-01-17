...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS
HIGH AS 60 MPH MAY LEAD TO BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT
CONDITIONS DUE TO BLOWING SNOW.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. WIDESPREAD BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT. STRONG
WINDS COULD LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS
COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
CONSIDERING CHANGING TRAVEL PLANS. IF YOU HAVE TO DRIVE, SLOW
DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 60 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
CONSIDERING ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE.
The snow that started around 4:30 a.m. stopped late Friday morning. Eppley Airfield reported 1.8 inches of snow, as did Lincoln. Norfolk reported 2.5 inches and Valley's official total was just an inch.
Mapleton, Iowa, reported 5 inches of snow, a spot west of Norfolk reported 4 inches, Red Oak, Iowa, reported 3.5 inches and Bellevue reported a little over 2.5 inches.
Multiple crashes on both I-80 and I-680 right now (7 right now). Winter Driving! Please slow down and move over for officers and tow drivers.
Austin Rowser, the City of Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said private contractors headed into residential areas Friday afternoon. City trucks will be plowing and spreading salt throughout the day, he said.
A statement from the Omaha Public Works Department reminds property owners that they have until midnight Saturday to clear snow from sidewalks or potentially pay a fine for removal by the City of Omaha.
A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in subzero wind chills.
The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes.
Winter system impacts Nebraska on Friday Jan 17th
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Looking west on Marcy Street from 43rd Street on Friday, snow covers cars and the street.
Vehicles make their way on to I-480 as snow is cleared from a sidewalk below on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Vince Smith clears snow from a sidewalk on Farnam Street in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A pedestrian walks into wind blown snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Cars head west on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow.
Cars head east on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow on Friday.
Vehicles make their way up a snow covered ramp into I-480 in downtown Omaha on Friday.
Bob Creal zips up before returning to shoveling snow.
A student makes their way down an icy tunnel near Selleck Hall at UNL
Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity members use kitchen items to put the finishing touches on their snowman.
A squirrel savors a nut on a tree branch at UNL.
A UNL student makes their way to class.
Tractors clear the streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nick Chapa admires his work after putting the finishing touches on a snowman.
Graves are adorned with wreaths and snow in Wyuka cemetary.
Leslie Stroup uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
Snow bellows from a snow blower as janitors clear to the snow at Belmont Elementary School.
Mansoor Al Bayati uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.
Vehicles navigate through the snow storm on Friday near TD Ameritrade Park.
A truck with a plow attached moves along Cuming Street in north downtown Omaha as snow falls Friday.
Snow falls near a streetlight in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A worker pushes snow of a sidewalk near TD Ameritrade Park on Friday.
A plow truck works Friday along 10th Street in Omaha.
Snow is brushed off a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Snow is cleared from a sidewalk along Cuming Street on Friday morning in Omaha.
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
If you need to travel today, plan extra time & SLOW DOWN. It's very slick out there. Lots of roads have a layer of ice, covered by snow, which could now be topped off with freezing drizzle or other precipitation throughout the morning. #BuckleUp#NEroadspic.twitter.com/r6DEklVCj1
