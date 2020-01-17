The snow stopped falling late Friday morning in Omaha, but a freezing drizzle continued troublesome conditions for drivers.

"We're expecting some drizzle, but the snow is done," said Scott Dergan, a National Weather Service meteorologist, just after 4 p.m.

While temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by 5 p.m., refreezing is likely as the sun goes down, Dergan said. 

An Omaha police officer reported after 1 p.m. that seven crashes had occurred on Interstates 80 and 680.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Omaha police said they had stopped taking reports of crashes in which no one was injured.

The CHI Health system reported 20 weather-related injuries in its six metro area hospitals as of 4 p.m. Friday, said spokeswoman Kathy Sarantos Niver.

The snow that started around 4:30 a.m. stopped late Friday morning. Eppley Airfield reported 1.8 inches of snow, as did Lincoln. Norfolk reported 2.5 inches and Valley's official total was just an inch. 

Mapleton, Iowa, reported 5 inches of snow, a spot west of Norfolk reported 4 inches, Red Oak, Iowa, reported 3.5 inches and Bellevue reported a little over 2.5 inches.

Austin Rowser, the City of Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said private contractors headed into residential areas Friday afternoon. City trucks will be plowing and spreading salt throughout the day, he said.

A statement from the Omaha Public Works Department reminds property owners that they have until midnight Saturday to clear snow from sidewalks or potentially pay a fine for removal by the City of Omaha. 

The average bill for sidewalk snow removal this past winter was $950.

A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in subzero wind chills. 

The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes. 

