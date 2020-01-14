Man scraping windshield

Jake Lyons scrapes ice off his car in the Dundee neighborhood in January 2019 after freezing drizzle coated streets and sidewalks in Omaha.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Freezing drizzle is expected to hit southeast Nebraska and western Iowa late Tuesday night, making for slick roads, bridges and sidewalks.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Kansas-Nebraska border, up through the Lincoln and Omaha areas and reaching into much of Iowa. The total ice accumulations are expected to range from a trace to .05 of an inch.

"We could still have some lingering (slick) spots, especially on untreated roads" during the Wednesday morning commute, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley. Side roads and bridges are likely to ice up, he said.

Wednesday's forecast for the Omaha area calls sunny skies and windy conditions with a high of 29.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

