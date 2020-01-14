...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
TRACE TO 0.05 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. SLICK SPOTS MAY LINGER ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS,
IMPACTING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE
POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Jake Lyons scrapes ice off his car in the Dundee neighborhood in January 2019 after freezing drizzle coated streets and sidewalks in Omaha.
Freezing drizzle is expected to hit southeast Nebraska and western Iowa late Tuesday night, making for slick roads, bridges and sidewalks.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Kansas-Nebraska border, up through the Lincoln and Omaha areas and reaching into much of Iowa. The total ice accumulations are expected to range from a trace to .05 of an inch.
Concern for slippery roads is high enough that a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted over much of the area overnight.
"We could still have some lingering (slick) spots, especially on untreated roads" during the Wednesday morning commute, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley. Side roads and bridges are likely to ice up, he said.
Wednesday's forecast for the Omaha area calls sunny skies and windy conditions with a high of 29.
