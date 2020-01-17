...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP
TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 60 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
CONSIDERING ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE.
Vehicles make their way on to I-480 as snow is cleared from a sidewalk below on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Freezing drizzle was proving troublesome for drivers in the Omaha area Friday afternoon.
"Precipitation is almost entirely drizzle or light rain," said Brian Barjenbruch, a National Weather Service meteorologist, just before 1:40 p.m. "Roads are colder than freezing, so whatever (the drizzle) is touching is freezing."
An Omaha police officer reported after 1 p.m. that seven crashes had occurred on Interstates 80 and 680.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Omaha police said they had stopped taking reports of crashes in which no one was injured.
The freezing drizzle was expected to continue off and on through the evening hours, Barjenbruch said. It's possible, he said, that the temperature will rise above freezing by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. "to, hopefully, give a little relief."
If the freezing drizzle is heavy enough, Barjenbruch said, "it tends to wash any treatment off the road. As soon as it gets heavy enough, (street crews) have to start all over."
The snow that started around 4:30 a.m. stopped late Friday morning. Eppley Airfield reported 1.8 inches of snow, as did Lincoln. Norfolk reported 2.5 inches and Valley's official total was just an inch.
Mapleton, Iowa, reported 5 inches of snow, a spot west of Norfolk reported 4 inches, Red Oak, Iowa, reported 3.5 inches and Bellevue reported a little over 2.5 inches.
Multiple crashes on both I-80 and I-680 right now (7 right now). Winter Driving! Please slow down and move over for officers and tow drivers.
Austin Rowser, the City of Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said private contractors headed into residential areas Friday afternoon. City trucks will be plowing and spreading salt throughout the day, he said.
If you need to travel today, plan extra time & SLOW DOWN. It's very slick out there. Lots of roads have a layer of ice, covered by snow, which could now be topped off with freezing drizzle or other precipitation throughout the morning. #BuckleUp#NEroadspic.twitter.com/r6DEklVCj1
A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in subzero wind chills.
The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes.
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
