Freezing drizzle was proving troublesome for drivers in the Omaha area Friday afternoon.

"Precipitation is almost entirely drizzle or light rain," said Brian Barjenbruch, a National Weather Service meteorologist, just before 1:40 p.m. "Roads are colder than freezing, so whatever (the drizzle) is touching is freezing."

An Omaha police officer reported after 1 p.m. that seven crashes had occurred on Interstates 80 and 680.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Omaha police said they had stopped taking reports of crashes in which no one was injured.

The freezing drizzle was expected to continue off and on through the evening hours, Barjenbruch said. It's possible, he said, that the temperature will rise above freezing by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. "to, hopefully, give a little relief."

If the freezing drizzle is heavy enough, Barjenbruch said, "it tends to wash any treatment off the road. As soon as it gets heavy enough, (street crews) have to start all over."

The snow that started around 4:30 a.m. stopped late Friday morning. Eppley Airfield reported 1.8 inches of snow, as did Lincoln. Norfolk reported 2.5 inches and Valley's official total was just an inch. 

Mapleton, Iowa, reported 5 inches of snow, a spot west of Norfolk reported 4 inches, Red Oak, Iowa, reported 3.5 inches and Bellevue reported a little over 2.5 inches.

Austin Rowser, the City of Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said private contractors headed into residential areas Friday afternoon. City trucks will be plowing and spreading salt throughout the day, he said.

A cold front with winds gusting to 50 mph is expected to push through after midnight, ushering in subzero wind chills.

The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes.

