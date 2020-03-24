The 17 McDonald's owned by the Darmody Family in Omaha, Gretna and Council Bluffs are offering a free coffee to area health care workers.

“We cannot thank those on the front lines of this pandemic enough," owner Dustin Darmody said.

To redeem, a health care worker would present an official ID from a healthcare organization. The offer extends through April 30.

Shields between clerks, customers being installed at Family Fare, Quick Stop

SpartanNash is installing 36-inch square, clear plexiglass sneeze guards at its stores and shops to protect clerks and customers.

Every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and Quick Stop fuel center checkout will have the added safety measure installed by April 3.

The company operates Family Fare and Quick Stop, among other stores.

The sneeze guards will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes.

Hotline available to counsel those is distress

A federal Disaster Distress Helpline is available to help people negotiate these uncertain times.

The number is 800-985-5990 and provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is staffed 24 hours a day and is sponsored by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.

Newman Center asking students to voluntarily move out

The St. John Paul II Newman Center near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus is asking students to voluntarily return to their permanent addresses.

“We know not all students will be able to move home, and we are certainly not forcing anyone out,” said the Rev. Dan Andrews, executive director and pastor of the center. “Our resident manager is in touch with all of our residents to make sure all have a safe place to live.”

Residents who need to remain at the center may do so. Those who choose to move out are being offered a partial buy-back of their lease.

More information is available at https://jpiiomaha.org/.

Iowa seeks donations of personal protective equipment

The Iowa Department of Public Health has asked Iowa businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment for use by health care providers.

"This an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment...are being used rapidly," said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health.

Any type of health care equipment will be welcomed, especially gloves, gowns, eye protection, and masks, the state said. To donate, register the available items by clicking on the ‘Donate PPE Here’ icon on the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management website or directly on the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Information Site.