THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 500 PM CST SUNDAY.
* AT 500 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING FROM ICE JAM
BREAKING FREE NEAR BIG ISLAND ROAD AND INGLEWOOD IN SOUTHERN DODGE
COUNTY. RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO 2 FEET MAY BE POSSIBLE AS ICE
CONTINUES TO MOVE THROUGH THE RIVER. MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE
BANKS OF THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT LAKES STATE
RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Frank Bemis, who served as Douglas County assessor for 24 years before retiring to work in the real estate and insurance businesses, died Friday. He was 81.
Bemis, who died at Hospice House in Omaha, had been battling chronic illnesses but had been fairly stable for many months, said his son, Dr. Frank Bemis of Birmingham, Alabama.
Bemis graduated from Omaha Creighton Prep in 1956 and earned a bachelor's degree from Creighton University in 1961. He later earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his son said.
Bemis was the Douglas County assessor from 1975 to 1999. He was criticized by the state for failing to update valuations regularly. Some properties' valuations were increased after they were sold while neighboring properties were left untouched for years.
In the mid-1990s, the state ordered Bemis to update valuations and reduce the valuation disparities among similar homes.
After Bemis announced his retirement, he ran for a seat on the Omaha Public Power District Board. He lost to John Green.
His son said Bemis owned many thoroughbred horses around the country. He and Connie, his wife of 34 years, enjoyed traveling to watch them run, his son said. One of the horses is racing on the day of Bemis' funeral.
Bemis was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife and son, Bemis is survived by daughters Kathleen Russell of Omaha, Nancy Stanley of the Phoenix area and Linda Lucas of Omaha; brother Jim Bemis of Omaha; and six grandchildren.
A wake and visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Leo Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. The funeral will be at the church at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Siena Francis House and Holy Cross Catholic Church.
