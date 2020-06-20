A fourth correctional officer at an Omaha correctional facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections is self-isolating at home, Douglas County health officials said.

Mike Myers, director of the facility, said this case appears to be community acquired and not related to the other three cases. The other three officers who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work.

Douglas County Corrections has about 500 employees. As of Saturday, eit has approximately 1,175 incarcerated individuals .

“We continue to take every precaution and follow all of the expert guidance we can to keep the incarcerated individuals and our staff as safe as possible,” Myers said.

To date, seven inmates in the Nebraska prison system have tested positive for the virus. All were at the Omaha Community Corrections Center.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email