Omaha Police and Nebraska National Guardsmen take a knee Monday evening before protesters in downtown Omaha. One guardsman said he did so because he wanted the protesters to know that he, too, disapproves of the Minneapolis police action that led to George Floyd's death.
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Omaha North teacher Chase Magnett, 30, was among the protesters downtown on Monday. He said he attended the rally Sunday at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center in North Omaha. He said it was important to show solidarity with the students he teaches who experience life differently than he has as a white man. Those kids, he said, need to know people believe in them and in their worth.
The plywood coverings on some buildings in the Old Market had writing on them to express solidarity with the protesters. The Monster Pub and Grub had peace signs on its plywood. La Buvette had the inscription, Justice for James, along with a black power fist, BLM (Black Lives Matter) and a black heart
The plywood coverings on some buildings in the Old Market had writing on them to express solidarity with the protesters. The Monster Pub and Grub had peace signs on its plywood. La Buvette had the inscription, Justice for James, along with a black power fist, BLM (Black Lives Matter) and a black heart
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protesters gather near 13th and Harney Streets on Monday afternoon.
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
Someone was walking this goat, Wicho, in downtown Omaha Monday afternoon, June 1, as protesters slowly gathered for fourth night. Wicho brought a moment of levity to the evening.
Protesters gather at 13th and Howard on Monday in Omaha.
On a night of tears, anger and sorrow, there were also moments of unity and hugs.
Many small actions among law enforcement and protesters led to less confrontation Monday evening in Omaha's Old Market, the fourth night of protests in the city.
A line of police officers and Nebraska National Guard members knelt in solidarity with protesters after the protesters asked them to. Said one guardsman, explaining his decision to take a knee: "The Minneapolis police officer was in the wrong. I fully believe that. To show people that we are on their side, and not against them, speaks volumes.”
As the police and Guard members rose, they were greeted by hugs, cheers, some tears and fist bumps. Other Guard members and officers also knelt.
A crowd of more than 300 people filled the air with chants about the need to value the lives of black people, to find justice for Scurlock, and to have police, the National Guard and white residents of Nebraska acknowledge their pain and join them in taking steps to ease it.
Carly Bell, 18, has a 14-year-old brother, and she said she wants people to see black men and black boys as human beings.
Devin Wayne, 24, said he was “very, very upset” by Kleine's decision not to charge bar owner Jake Gardner.
“Back in the Wild West, people fought with their fists,” he said. “It was the outlaws who used guns on people who didn’t deserve it.”
There were clear efforts to find common ground in the hours before the 8 p.m. curfew and the arrests that ensued.
National Guard members handed Gatorade to protesters as temperatures in the Omaha area crested 90 degrees for the first time this year. They did fist bumps and high-fives with protesters.
And Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger talked with protesters about the difference between peaceful protest and something unlawful. He and protesters engaged in a march along downtown streets, Kanger with his fist raised in the air.
But there were still some clashes between authorities and protesters after the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect. At least 150 protesters were still downtown. A large group tried to leave with Kanger's assistance, and confusion quickly reigned.
Someone threw a water bottle at officers. An officer shot pepper balls at the crowd. And soon, young people were scattered on the ground, their arms handcuffed behind them. Some were lying on their bellies, others kneeling and others sitting cross-legged.
Police had not tallied the number of arrests late Monday but said they filled at least two city buses. Kanger said two protesters who were arrested were illegally carrying firearms.
Overall, Kanger said the dialogue seemed productive.
"To my knowledge, there was no violence, no property damage, and the majority of the people complied with the mayor's order," Kanger said.
Preston Love, an activist in North Omaha, said leaders of Omaha's black community and others spent much of the day Monday crafting a unified statement in response to Kleine's decision not to file charges in Scurlock's death. Kleine said Gardner acted in self-defense.
Love said the statement would be forthcoming. In the meantime, he called upon anyone with video or other evidence to bring it forward. The investigation remains open, Love noted.
"We want people to come forward," he said. "The community needs to realize that they may have evidence to have this case dealt with like it should."
Love also said that outsiders who have come to Omaha to cause violence should leave.
"To those people who are not from Omaha, who have sinister agendas: Get out of my city, leave our city. You are not welcome. You have not sought the community's counsel, you're disrespecting the community, you're disrespecting the family of James Scurlock. We rebuke you and ask that you go somewhere else."
Scurlock’s brother, Nicholas Harden, 24, attended the protest wearing a shirt with his brother’s picture on it.
He said it was so special to see all the people turn out and be peaceful the whole time. That honored his brother and his brother’s memory, he said.
“It’s beautiful to see the community come together,” Harden said. “No violence. No looting. Just peace. And understanding about a good man.”
