Four more Omaha police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department confirmed Monday.

Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said this brings the number of confirmed infections among officers to five.

The department's first case was confirmed in late March. The officer had traveled to Hawaii and, per department policy, self-quarantined upon his return.

Nebraska is ramping up testing, with an emphasis on first responders. As more tests are conducted, the department will have a better sense of infections within its ranks.

Anson said no additional information was immediately available.