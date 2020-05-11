Four more Omaha police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department confirmed Monday.
Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said this brings the number of confirmed infections among officers to five.
The department's first case was confirmed in late March. The officer had traveled to Hawaii and, per department policy, self-quarantined upon his return.
Nebraska is ramping up testing, with an emphasis on first responders. As more tests are conducted, the department will have a better sense of infections within its ranks.
Anson said no additional information was immediately available.
Our best staff photos of May 2020
Online Graduation
Online Graduation
Sunday services return
Sunday services return
NorthStar
NorthStar
Sunday services return
Mariachi music
A letter of praise
A sign of hope
Nebraska begins to reopen
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free Ice Cream Friday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.