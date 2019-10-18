20191020_new_heckman

The Rev. Bud Heckman, then-executive director of the Tri-faith Initiative, speaks at a memorial service on Oct. 29, 2018, after the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The former executive director of Omaha’s Tri-Faith Initiative, the Rev. Donald “Bud” Heckman, has been suspended from ministry by the United Methodist Church over accusations of sexual harassment and domestic abuse.

Four women filed complaints about Heckman’s behavior toward them between 2011 and 2015, according to a United Methodist News Service article. One of them was Heckman’s ex-wife. The other three were connected to interfaith ministry, a field in which Heckman is nationally prominent.

Heckman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

The dates of the alleged misconduct were before Heckman’s time as executive director of the Tri-Faith Initiative, a partnership among Temple Israel, the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church on a single campus in west Omaha.

Heckman was the organization’s executive director from March 2018 to February 2019. Heckman was placed on leave when the initiative’s board learned of an allegation, and the organization severed ties with Heckman “as soon as we confirmed that there was some validity to the allegations,” said Wendy Goldberg, the initiative’s interim executive director.

“It was important that we act responsibly in putting the mission of the initiative ahead of any individual,” she said Friday.

Asked if there had been any complaints against Heckman at the initiative, Goldberg said, “None that we’re aware of.”

The organization released a statement that said, “The Tri-Faith Initiative is committed to providing an environment free of discriminatory intimidation or harassment. In keeping with this commitment, we maintain a strict policy prohibiting harassment in any form, including verbal, physical and visual harassment.”

The United Methodist News Service reported that the denomination’s West Ohio Conference confirmed that Heckman was suspended from active ministry. He could face a church trial in December.

The four women filed formal complaints after 15 women had raised allegations of harassment or domestic abuse against Heckman, according to the News Service.

chris.burbach@owh.com

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Chris Burbach

